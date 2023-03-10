Saying it shouldn’t be as easy to buy drugs as it is to order a ride, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser called for social media platforms to enact stronger policies, as well as for more state legislation and federal oversight, among other steps.

The core issue: The internet and social media make it easier for drug traffickers to target and sell narcotics, particularly deadly fentanyl and other opioids that are seen as fueling an addiction crisis and overdose deaths. Yet, individual social media platform policies to curtail the misuse of their services make for more of a patchwork quilt than they do a shield to protect the public; laws nationwide are similarly spotty — and not everyone has equal access to treatment resources.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

