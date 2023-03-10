Saying it shouldn’t be as easy to buy drugs as it is to order a ride, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser called for social media platforms to enact stronger policies, as well as for more state legislation and federal oversight, among other steps.
The core issue: The internet and social media make it easier for drug traffickers to target and sell narcotics, particularly deadly fentanyl and other opioids that are seen as fueling an addiction crisis and overdose deaths. Yet, individual social media platform policies to curtail the misuse of their services make for more of a patchwork quilt than they do a shield to protect the public; laws nationwide are similarly spotty — and not everyone has equal access to treatment resources.
“It used to be that people had to got to where they knew drugs were sold. Now, (getting) dangerous drugs are as easy as ordering a cab,” Weiser said Wednesday, March 8. “It’s way too easy to access drugs and get high. It’s way too hard to get help.”
Weiser on the same day released his “Social Media, Fentanyl & Illegal Drug” report, as mandated by a 2022 law that, as part of steps to address fentanyl, tasked the Attorney General’s Office with studying how social media and the internet is used to facilitate the distribution of the drugs. The report focuses on social media platforms, which have become ubiquitous in American life, and which “present challenges yet to be addressed by legislation and public policy interventions.”
Weiser’s report makes several key recommendations, among them, providing more resources for law enforcement efforts against illegal drugs and increased resources to address substance abuse and harm reduction, especially for teens and young adults.
The report says Colorado should look at making laws that require platforms to clearly disclose their policies on drug activity and cooperation with law enforcement, as well as to publish regular transparency reports with data about their enforcement efforts.
Weiser also recommended memorandums of understanding between social media companies and the AG’s Office concerning a commitment to adopting best practices to curb users’ efforts to use the platform to sell or buy drugs.
As well, the report called for more focus on raising internet and social media awareness for parents and caregivers; a federal oversight agency, similar in concept to the Federal Communications Commission, and federal legislation requiring more access to the platforms’ data transparency.
Weiser said he was moved by parents who watched their children struggle with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. “I met with those parents, some of whom had lost their kids,” he said. The ease of ordering fentanyl via social media came up; the parents and legislators wanted an evaluation and possible solutions.
Weiser said he wants to see state and federal action. “We know this is a crisis,” he said. “We have a crisis here. We have to look at every sector. One of these is how available drugs are via social media. The platforms can do more, Colorado can do more, and there’s more that can be done nationally.”
Literature from the Drug Enforcement Administration also spotlights the misuse of social media and the proliferation of smartphones, which combined, make it easier for criminal drug networks to expand their markets. The DEA also spotlighted the use of mobile payment apps.
The DEA in 2021 investigated more than 80 cases involving social media app-facilitated drug trafficking and said it has directly connected social media drug sales to overdose deaths.
Mixed blessing
Social media being used to facilitate drug trafficking is a long-running problem, Montrose Police Sgt. Brian Rumbaugh, head of the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force, said.
“There have been several cases in which communications through social media have been the cornerstone of a case,” he said. “From what we have seen at the drug task force, the person-to-person messenger services offered by these social media platforms are being utilized to communicate regarding distribution of drugs, and other platforms are being used to transfer funds from distribution.”
Some social media companies’ policies are straightforward, but not necessarily timely. “I will say that some social media platforms do have a simple way for law enforcement to serve them with search warrants that are necessary to obtain the information,” Rumbaugh said.
“With how fast these cases evolve, the difficulty and frustration comes with the timeframe that we receive records from the social media platforms.”
A 2022 report by Kristin Finklea for Congressional Research Service, “Law Enforcement and Technology: Using Social Media,” notes law enforcement agencies broadly use social media as an investigatory tool. There are no federal laws specifically governing agencies’ use of information gleaned from social media, but the ability to get that information in the first place is affected by the platforms’ policies, law enforcement agencies’ internal policies and existing rules of criminal procedure, this report says.
Further, some social media companies have policies that specifically bar restricted user data from being used for law enforcement monitoring purposes. Also, some law enforcement agencies are reluctant to conduct operations of this nature, and watchdogs have also suggested enhanced boundaries for such operations, such as a judge’s approval for undercover operations that would use social media, as well as subpoenas and warrants.
The Congressional Research Service report notes that individual company encryption can work against law enforcement getting information, even if the company wanted to share it voluntarily. WhatsApp Messenger implemented end-to-end encryption in 2016, which some have termed “warrant-proof,” the report says.
But social media can also be a powerful tool in law enforcement’s favor. The report also notes how social media was used to gain valuable information about such crises as the Boston Marathon terrorist murders, the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, and the threat of potentially violent activity after the murder of George Floyd.
A local prosecutor told of the “love/hate” relationship with social media when it comes to investigating and prosecuting crimes like drug offenses.
“On the one hand, a negative impact of social media, at least in the context of the illicit drug trade, is that some forms of technology of have presented opportunities for new markets, new clientele, new crimes,” 7th Judicial District Assistant District Attorney Rob Zentner said.
That includes reports of drugs such as fentanyl falling into the hands of unsuspecting users, he said.
“On the other hand, in the context of benign impacts, some forms of social media and technology have assisted in the prosecution of complicated cases of violent crime and illicit drugs through shoring up investigations and assisting law enforcement officials with gathering relevant and material intelligence,” Zentner added.
“Citizens, especially teens and young children, should clearly understand that words matter and if words are communicated harmfully in a social media setting, those words could have lifetime impacts on many people involved. ‘Deleting data’ is almost impossible and certainly words do matter.”
What’s required, what may fall short
While again there is no specific federal law governing how law enforcement uses information from social media, there are federal laws that affect what they do.
As detailed in the Finklea report, the Stored Communications Act allows platforms to provide user information to law enforcement under certain circumstances, including receipt of a valid warrant or a good faith belief that there is a public emergency involving the risk of death or severe injury. Platforms are also legally required to report violations of federal law when it comes to child exploitation and child sexual abuse material.
Weiser on Wednesday noted there is no regulatory agency with the tools and authority to oversee social media platforms. That’s a shortcoming and is problematic, he said.
His 182-page report notes the FCC’s creation after radio use rose and took over existing regulatory oversight for the telephone network. “The rise of social media platforms and the attendant challenges such as online drug activity call for a federal regulatory response, which should include empowering a federal agency to respond to the evolving challenges related to the use and misuse of social media platforms, including for the purchase and sale of illicit substances,” the report states.
Individual states have taken action to address public health and safety issues related to the platform; the report says to be truly effective, oversight will need a nationwide framework, but in a way that doesn’t override or undermine states’ police powers to protect citizens.
Weiser said transparency and reporting requirements that encourage best practices — such as how quickly a company responds to law enforcement requests — are among steps that can be taken without treading on individual First Amendment rights. If an agency like the local drug task force is, for example, seeking information relevant to an account user, yet has to wait weeks to months for the social media company to respond, that hampers the ability to prevent trafficking.
Weiser said action that would affect speech comes with a host of issues, however, merely requiring a social media company to respond to law enforcement does not raise First Amendment concerns.
The situation isn’t that social media companies do not attempt to curtail illegal activity: they do. Most Weiser’s office reviewed for the report have policies of some kind against the buying and selling of illegal drugs; most have attempted to work with law enforcement. But it’s been uneven, the document says.
Weiser on Wednesday offered SnapChat as an example. The platform employs a “one strike, you’re out” rule when it comes to drug trafficking. Other platforms are more lenient about what it takes to revoke access, though. “What we want to see happen is for platforms to become more vigilant,” Weiser said, as well as to cooperate more with law enforcement agencies so people can be held accountable.
“Social media is no longer at this level of development that needs to be given the freedom to operate however they want. These are widely used communication platforms that affect the public, and we believe we’ve shown they are contributing to our opioid crisis,” Weiser said.
The attorney general said the Wednesday report is merely a starting point for change, of which social media platforms must be part.
“The issue has not gotten the attention it deserves. The social media distribution vehicle also has not gotten the attention it deserves,” Weiser said.
“We need to be focused on this crisis and realize lives are at stake.”
The entire “Social Media, Fentanyl & Illegal Drug Sales” report can be found at https://tinyurl.com/COsocmedAG (link redirects).