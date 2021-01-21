A few years back, we started hearing from portfolio managers about buying “cropland” — that was their code word for farmland. Their argument was farmland had two values. It could create a revenue stream from the operation, and it was going nowhere but up in basic value. And that was even before Wall Street discovered the water rights that farmers owned, many being the most senior of all rights.
Now, farmland, they say, is all the rage. In Forbes Magazine talk, “So why is this investment industry growing so quickly with professional investors? The conclusion seems pretty straightforward: strong historical investment returns, asset stability, and portfolio diversification.”
The fourth richest dude in the world, Bill Gates, has bet big on farmland. He is now the largest single owner of production real estate ever. Well, there was Genghis Khan, but that was a long time ago and he did not have a cell phone. Gates recently closed a deal on 14,500 acres of eastern Washington ag land and paid $12,000 an acre. The Microsoft guy now own about 242,000 acres. One or more of Gate’s corporate aliases have been snapping up land for a long time.
The Western Slope of Colorado is beginning to feel the heat as more folks, for a variety of reasons, are looking to buy farms and farmland. The reason, given by the likes of Gates or Forbes, is that for the past 30 years farmland has been producing positive returns.
But wait, you say, a good many farmers have been losing money on their land for years. That may be true, but investors do not necessarily operate farms. They buy the land and rent it back to the producer or someone else, who may still struggle to keep returns positive while making rent payments. There are a lot of production land leases in the Valley, but we are told that they are mostly between local folks.
Montrose County has had a bit of a yoyo ride in ag land prices over the past four years. Brad Hughes, Montrose County Assessor, shared the numbers on land sales for January 2017 through December 2020. In all 16,770 acres of agricultural land changed hands during that period. Those sales produced $58,349,115, making the average acre sale price $3479.
The first year in our snapshot, 2017, showed land prices at around $2359 per acre. Still pretty old school. Then, in late 2017 something began to change, it was called the hemp rush. Some even called it the Gold Rush. As the wave washed over the Western Slope. In 2018, 48 transactions created sales of $14,515,591 shoving the average acre price by $1,325 to $3,684. The biggest transaction in 2018 was the Blue Dog buy of 282 acres of land west of Montrose for $2,352,600, producing an average per acre price of $8,342.
The 2019 numbers show the spike that rocked the Valley. With 55 sales, $15,006,491 changed hands. The average per acre price shot to $12,259. In 2020 it fell back to about $7,000 an acre. Land dealers in the Valley now tell us they will go down a bit more.
People like Pete and Barb Rock, who deal in some farmlands, recall the situation this way, “When the hemp came in, we had a false bubble materialize that inflated prices at an astronomical rate. Very few sellers got in on it at the right time, but it inflated all kinds of (AG) property.”
Pete Rock told the Daily Press that they (The Rock Group) passed up handling some of the farmland listings because the sellers were stuck on selling at the inflated values and the listing was never going to turn.
Rock points out that some sellers carried the loans for their buyers. As it turns out, some have gotten their land back, after losing a couple of years of production. Others have not and are tied up in a spiral of litigation. That 282-acre tract in the biggest 2017 deal still lays fallow, with the litigants all under gag orders.
Meanwhile, as things level out again, there are some bright spots and, of course, there is the water issue. Joey Burns, one of the most experienced land brokers in the area said that, “Rare properties in the aspen trees with views and decent access have gone up in an exponential (manner). While the farm and ag sector have seen decent sales volumes, values, if related to agriculture, are a bit depressed.
Burns blames two factors for what is now a depression of ag land values.
“I believe this is due to the hemp wave that came and went, causing artificially inflated values.” Burns said. “A glut of improved ranches hit the market and we really only see an advantage if they can utilize a drip system. We found most farms aren’t interested in the hassle or expense of drip.”
Improved irrigation systems, while perhaps pricey to create, will give ag landowners, looking for a better sales price, an advantage. That also plays into the value of the water rights that they have. With hedge funders not necessarily looking for production, but offering an inflated land price, based on the water rights, some current owners may think the better way out is to sell to the investors. Investors like Gates, who are looking for crop-producing land may be willing to pay the higher price for farms with improved irrigation systems.
Meanwhile, Burns finished 2020 with one of his largest transactions ever. The huge Gunnison County, Blue Creek Ranch, all 10,649 acres of it, sold in late 2020 for $27 million. The ranch, a working cattle operation, is located 25 miles east of Montrose on Highway 50.
On the other end of the scale. there were 115 transactions involving 10 to 50 acres each over the four years that we examined. The total sales were $33,407,482. That produced an average price per acre of $9,454. Some of those sales of may have involved hemp speculators, but you cannot really tell from the sales records. But, given the hype about how much one could generate from hemp, a 40-acre hemp farm is likely assumption.
According to Hughes and the brokers with whom we talked, many of those smaller sales were generated by people moving from the population centers in California and Texas to a small plot of rural ag land that may or may not have been intended for production. Hughes says that a lot of folks who the land brokers call “hobby farmers” are buying the smaller plots of ag land. Also, some of the other smaller sized sales were about moving land out of the ag classification and into residential or commercial.
