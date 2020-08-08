A Cañon City man was found dead along the Box Canyon Trail in Ouray, the Ouray County Coroner and City of Ouray said.
Larry Vangelder, 52, died while hiking along the trail, according to a joint news release Thursday from the coroner’s office and city.
According to the release, Ouray County Emergency Medical Services, Ouray County Mountain Rescue, City of Ouray Police and Ouray County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a hiker in distress on the trail.
They located Vangelder and attempted life-saving measures, but these were not successful.
The cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy. The case remains under investigation by the Ouray County coroner.
The coroner and city in the news release acknowledged the effects such an event has on the community, family and hometown of Vangelder, and extended their condolences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.