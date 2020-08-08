A Cañon City man was found dead along the Box Canyon Trail in Ouray, the Ouray County Coroner and City of Ouray said.

Larry Vangelder, 52, died while hiking along the trail, according to a joint news release Thursday from the coroner’s office and city.

According to the release, Ouray County Emergency Medical Services, Ouray County Mountain Rescue, City of Ouray Police and Ouray County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a hiker in distress on the trail.

They located Vangelder and attempted life-saving measures, but these were not successful.

The cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy. The case remains under investigation by the Ouray County coroner.

The coroner and city in the news release acknowledged the effects such an event has on the community, family and hometown of Vangelder, and extended their condolences.

Tags

Load comments