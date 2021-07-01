Agreement ends Telluride Express wage-discrimination suit

The current parent company of Telluride Express will pay $15,000 to a man who was denied a job due to his age in 2015.
As part of an agreement with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission, San Miguel Mountain Ventures, LLC, is updating policies, increasing training on those policies, and is to ensure that its commercial vehicle insurance policies do not exclude coverage for drivers older than 40, or impose stricter standards on them.
In 2015, Charles Webber, 79, applied to be a driver for the Montrose-based shuttle company. According to his later suit through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, although he was qualified to drive and had a clean license, Telluride Express did not hire him, citing the rules of its then-insurance carrier, which did not permit applicants Webber’s age to drive transit vehicles.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigated after other attempts to resolve the dispute failed, and it filed suit in 2020, alleging the company had violated the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act, (ADEA).
By the time of the suit, another entity had acquired Telluride Express, via a series of transactions that began in 2017. Current parent company San Juan Mountain Ventures contended it was not responsible for the decisions of previous owners, ATS Enterprises, which was initially added as a third-party to the suit, but was dropped from the action earlier this year.
The joint motion filed July 29 in U.S. District Court for a consent decree stats all parties believe their agreement resolves the case and is fair, reasonable and equitable, as well as achieved through “arms-length negotiations.”
The attorney representing Telluride Express/San Juan Mountain Ventures did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the recent agreement.
The consent decree on file states that Telluride Express disputes and denies the EEOC’s allegations.
“Employers cannot be indifferent to any discriminatory features of policies that they choose to adopt from others,” Regional Attorney Mary Jo O’Neill of the EEOC’s Phoenix office said in a statement announcing the consent decree of June 29. “Employers are no less responsible for violating the ADEA simply because they acted based on an insurance policy that they selected from a third party.”
Per the consent decree, Telluride Express is paying $7,500 to Webber as what is described as “back pay,“ minus taxes and withholdings, as well as pay liquidated damages of $7,500.
Under the agreement, the company will not discriminate on basis of age, or retaliate against anyone because he or she opposes a practice that is unlawful under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.
Telluride Express is also to certify to the EEOC that its insurance complies with the consent decree provisions.
The company has 60 days to consult with employment discrimination law experts to review its existing equal employment opportunity policies and revise these if they don’t conform with the law.
Minimum policy requirements include a clear statement that age discrimination or retaliation is prohibited and will not be tolerated, as well as to strongly encourage people who believe they have been discriminated or retaliated against to report those concerns.
At least every 10 months, Telluride Express must train managers, supervisors and human resources in age discrimination, stereotypes about older drivers, unfair insurance practices with respect to older drivers, and the company’s own policy of hiring drivers based on qualifications and driving records, not age.
This training must take place at least twice while the decree is in effect and the EEOC may send a representative to attend.
Other decree provisions entail record-keeping and reporting requirements.
Each party is to bear its own attorneys’ fees and costs.
“Being under a certain age is not a qualification needed to drive a shuttle, bus, or taxi,” Amy Burkholder, field director of the EEOC’s Denver Field Office, said in the EEOC’s announcement. “Employers should ensure that they do not adopt insurance policies that rely on the kind of stereotypes that the ADEA was meant to combat.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
