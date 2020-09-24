Agriculture in Brief: Hemp pilot program extended; new COVID relief fund for farmers

Hemp pilot project extension approved
Colorado welcomed Congress’ recent vote to include an extension of the 2014 Farm Bill until Sept. 30, 2021, in the Continuing Resolution, which includes an extension of the Hemp Pilot Program.
“Colorado is proud to be a national leader in the hemp industry and the continuation of this program will help support our local farmers and ranchers who are the foundation of this industry in our state,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.
“I welcome the extension of the 2014 Farm Bill in the Continuing Resolution because it provides Colorado with additional time to engage stakeholders and federal agencies before finalizing our state’s hemp plan with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”
Polis said passing the resolution with the extension gives the United States Department of Agriculture and states more time to work together on any challenges with the USDA’s proposed regulations. He thanked Colorado’s senators, Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner, for their bipartisan effort to work with Senate leadership to address the issue.
Ag producers can apply for new coronavirus relief
U.S. Senator Cory Gardner encouraged agricultural producers in Colorado who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2).
This new program provides additional relief and adds additional commodities to the eligibility list from the first round of relief made available. The USDA began accepting applications for CFAP 2 on Monday. More information about this relief program and applications are available at www.farmers.gov/cfap.
“We’re blessed that we have farmers and ranchers in Colorado who wake up each and every day and work hard to put food on our table. But they’re struggling right now, and we need to provide additional assistance,” said Gardner, in a provided statement.
“I’ve called on the USDA to provide as much relief and support as possible for agriculture producers in Colorado who are facing disruptions because of COVID-19, and I encourage farmers and ranchers in Colorado to apply for this new program. We must do everything possible to support farmers and ranchers through this pandemic to keep our domestic and global food supply secure.”
Funding for this new program was made available in part by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law on March 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.