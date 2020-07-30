The crops and the livestock on the Western Slope are diverse. Of course, things like cows, sheep, corn and onions are pretty common. But occasionally, you drive past a field or a pen or a pasture and things look entirely different.
It happens up on Kinikin Road when you drive past Prock’s elks ranch or Dan Sherwood’s trout ponds at the Silver Springs outfit. It also happens up on Bostwick Park Road. That is where Dave and Amy Self have themselves an alpaca/koi farm.
David is a transplanted Aurora native and Amy escaped from Illinois back in 2011. They have been on their 38-acre farm in Bostwick Park since 2014. They call their spread Canyon Country Suri Alpaca Ranch.
“We have 16 Suri alpacas,” Amy said. “I have them because I like them. They’re cute and easy to take care of.”
But they also produce a wool fiber that is much desired. Suri and vicuna wool is much sought after. It is soft and produces a luxurious tight weave cloth. The Suri alpacas make up only about 15% of the world’s alpaca population.
What looks like a fragile animal with skinny legs and a long neck is actually a hardy breed, native to the windy Andes mountains of Argentina and Bolivia, where summer lasts about 20 minutes and the wind never stops blowing. Given their homeland, the Western Slope must seem like a resort.
The Selfs grew their little herd with breeding and the purchase of animals over the seven years they have been in business.
“We sell the fiber. There is a ready market for it,” Amy explained. She has a close relationship with her woolly pals. “They all have names, which they respond to.”
The alpacas are curious and quite tame. Approaching the pen, we see the dozen or so in that enclosure notice us and begin drifting to where they seem to pose for the camera.
Is the herd still growing?
“Not really,” Amy said. “It is still fun taking care of them, but we’re thinking about doing some traveling and it is hard to find sitters for 16 alpacas and 46 koi,” Amy said.
Koi?
In the middle of one of the alpaca pens is a 20-by-30-foot pond that is a half-dozen-feet deep. That is where the colorful collection of carp live. Amy says that she doesn’t sell them or anything, she just likes having them because they are pretty and fun to watch when she feeds them. With that she grabs a handful of koi pellets and tosses it into the water. Flashing tracers of color streak toward the ripples and then the color explodes as a dozen or more of the koi race for the food with their mouths gaping.
The Selfs enjoy their quiet existence in Bostwick Park, which they share with only a few other families.
