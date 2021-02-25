If you are of a mind to try and keep up with either one of these Unaweep Canyon natives, you had better be in Olympian condition. Just reading their resumes will wear you out. This sister act, Janie VanWinkle and Callie Hendrickson have left an indelible mark on Colorado agriculture. For that they were nominated and will receive the Trailblazer Award for 2021 from the Denver Business Journal (DBJ). The Trailblazer Award is part of the DBJ’s “Who’s Who in Agriculture” program. The pair will be installed on March 18 during a virtual event. You may register to be on the broadcast at https://bit.ly/3soV0qr.
The Hendrickson girls grew up in Unaweep Canyon on a cattle ranch before the family moved to the Nucla area. Both graduated from Nucla High School. Big sister, Janie, graduated in 1979, and Callie in 1985. At the time, the family lived on the Dolores River about 30 miles from Nucla.
Janie VanWinkle is the current president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA). During her tenure, she has been instrumental in raising awareness among the general public of the value of the cattle industry. One observer commented that she is the most visible CCA president that they had ever seen.
Reading her nomination by the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) reveals that VanWinkle is more than a lady on a horse. It was the VanWinkles who kept the movement to install the, now world famous, mountain bike trail known as the Palisade Plunge on track. The project could have severely impacted their beef operation on land leased from the city of Grand Junction.
Quoting the nomination, “But Janie and Howard never said no. They worked tirelessly to figure out how to make the project work for them and the cyclists.”
The GJEP nomination stated: “Connecting with consumers who are also bike riders and outdoor recreation enthusiasts, is still a big part of the dialog that Janie finds to be so important. Numerous opportunities have arisen from the challenge of finding a way to work with a group that has a very different mind-set from production agriculture. Janie has been a leader and a spokesperson for the beef community in reaching out to find common ground.”
The elder VanWinkle sister reacted this way to the announcement of her selection, “Thank you to the GJEP for nominating me for this recognition. I am truly humbled to be among the list of distinguished honorees. I am most excited to share this with my sister, Callie Hendrickson.”
VanWinkle also said that, “She is grateful for the support that Howard and I have received over the years that has enabled us to be a part of ensuring our nation’s food supply is secure, while stewarding the resources entrusted to our care.”
Callie Hendrickson has spent her life in service to agriculture as well. She is presently Executive Director of the White River and Douglas Creek Conservation Districts in Meeker, Colorado. She has held those posts since 2010. Among other matters that she says she is responsible for are the districts’ long- and short-range strategies to achieve their mission of encouraging and promoting the wise use of all the natural resources within the districts’ boundaries.
For the past 20-plus years, Callie has been involved in the conservation of natural resources as they relate to agriculture.
Truly awesome women with deep insights and energy to support agriculture on the entire Western Slope! Congratulations Janie and Callie!
