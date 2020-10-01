Some years back, the late Wayne Dyer, self-help guru to millions, told the story relating how he had told his mother that his teacher had told him he was a scurvy elephant. Mrs. Dyer was perplexed by the message and contacted the teacher who said, “No, no, I said he was a disturbing element.” We think she was relieved (or not).
Turns out that we have a fair number of scurvy elephants in our cow herds. Of course, cowboys always just called them wild cows, or other names that we can’t print here. If you are a cowman or woman, you’ve dealt with them, having been chased, pinned to a stall wall, kicked, bitten, or butted by them. All the while, the rest of the herd watches with considerable disinterest.
It turns out, according to a sizable room full of University of Florida animal scientists, that those disturbing elements, the “Karen cows” of the world not only create havoc among their pasture mates but their general nastiness shows all the way to the bottom line of the ranch profit and loss statement. They add a red tint to the profit column.
Mean cows don’t get movies made about them. But the team at the University of Florida spent two years studying the disposition of 160 Braford and 235 Brahman and British crossbred cows. They intended to calculate the effects of the animal’s temperament on the probability of it becoming pregnant during the breeding season.
You don’t just ask the cows to lie on a couch and talk about their temperament and anxieties, so the group came up with a grading system based on observations of their actions. They rated the subjects from 1 (very calm) to 5 (violent and continuously struggling in the working chute). They did a similar rating for cows in a pen. That one included 1 (unalarmed and unexcited) up to a 5 (very excited and likely to threaten the technician — read that “ranch hand”). A third data point was based on the cow’s exit from the working chute 1 (slow exit) and 5 (“get outta town now”).
University of Mississippi did a similar study. Both came up with essentially the same results. Wild and crazy cows are a detriment to the outfit. The primary problem is difficulty in conceiving and producing calves. Wild cows are very excitable and tend to release a hormone called cortisol. As the cow’s temperament numbers went up, the plasma cortisol count did as well. Those two factors are associated with decreased likelihood of pregnancy. No calves, no cash.
Here is the breakdown according to the two schools. Pen temperament scores and net profits per head were as follows: 1) $121.89; 2) $100.98; 3) $107.18; 4) $83.75; 5) $80.81. Although feed and cattle price relationships have certainly changed since this data was collected, one would expect similar impacts from the temperaments of cattle under today’s economic situation.
While those numbers are based on the animal’s worth by itself, those scurvy elephants in the herds can affect ranch finances in other ways, such as injury to people, damaged equipment, and injury to other cattle creating either loss or increased vet bills. While a wild and crazy temperament might be funny in a Steve Martin comedy routine, it is no laughing matter on a ranch, where profit margins are already razor thin. Having said that, if you have one or more of these high-strung mamas, you could call the nearest rodeo producer and see if they are hiring for the wild cow milking event.
