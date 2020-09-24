I didn’t even have time to panic when the ER doc announced to me and the staff, “You’re having a heart attack.” And that’s when the Montrose Memorial team broke huddle. It was first and 99, on my own one.
That is not the lede that I planned for today’s column, but it is fact. The MMH team was on point, a well-oiled machine; they were Peyton and the Broncos (in years gone by) on a Super Bowl scoring drive. A mere 30 minutes into the ER visit, I was in an operating theater with a dozen people doing what they had rehearsed many times. Doctors Millward and Lee ran a tethered tool up the artery in my right arm and found the problem, repairing it with three stents.
In what seemed like minutes, I was in an ICU room, chatting with Lee and looking at images on his cell phone of the artery in question, before and after the stent placement. We also talked about a diet shift, a resumption of my exercise regimen. I rested until Saturday morning and then went home with a bag full of pills, with which I could start my own pharmacy.
Even before I could post my status on Facebook, word had gotten out. Thanks for all the well wishes, prayers and “cut out the drama” suggestions.
Plan, what plan?
On Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) got a simple lesson in how not to present a plan. Sen. Don Coram and Rep. Marc Catlin hosted a public meeting on the proposed reconstruction of four miles of US 50. The plan would require the closing of the road from Mile Post 123 to 127 for 19 hours a day for as long as two years. Say what? Are you nuts?
About 100 land owners, ranchers, business operators, loggers, and residents showed up at the Montrose Event Center to voice their disdain for the CDOT plan, which would cripple the stock hauling industry that uses US 50 to go over Monarch Pass and then south to get to the markets in Texas and Oklahoma. The logging business, which hauls a lot of logs out of the forest via Gunnison Road 867, would be virtually stalled in its tracks.
I sat in on the last hour of the meeting and as I listened to the concerns of people, like Arrowhead Mountain Lodge owner Patrick Amie, I was taken by the measured response in the light of such a debacle. The lodge and the residents of the community located on Gunnison Road 867, will be isolated for 19 hours per day. That puts those folks in serious grave economic and public safety danger. Amie said his remarks are a metaphorical punch in the face of the CDOT planners.
It is obvious, as it is in many other cases of governance by our state officials, that agriculture (cattle and forest harvests) and tourism were never considered or consulted during the development of the CDOT plan. Kudos to Coram and Catlin for bringing it to the forefront and into the debate theater.
While the piece of road in question certainly needs reworking, in this case, the solution will create more problems then it solves. Given the fact that the public is just now involved, at the point when CDOT is ready to pull the trigger, indicates a sort of “let them eat cake” attitude on the other side of the divide. Coram put his finger on a salient point. He told the group that elected officials are late in addressing the issues, because CDOT is an enterprise not controlled by the General Assembly. One would rightfully ask the question, “Why are they not?”
Climate change indeed
Did you ever want to just slap somebody?
It happened to me last week when California Gov. Gavin Newsom showed his face on T.V. and announced that all these wildfires that we’re having are the result of climate change.
He was making this silly comment even while members of the law enforcement community were arresting a dozen or so people who had actually started some of the fires. I personally think that some of the fires in Colorado were deliberately set.
The cause of the Creek Fire in California is still under investigation. Colorado’s Eagle County LEOs think maybe a dragging trailer chain or a wheel rim on the pavement may have started the Grizzly Creek Fire. But, I think there are details about it that tend to make one think an arsonist’s hand was at work.
Regardless of ignition source, I am pleasantly surprised by the number of catcall-like responses to Newsom’s proclamation. It seems that even in California, and here in Colorado, folks are wise to the fact that the fuel load in the state and national forests generated by gross mismanagement of the assets, has presented a situation where almost any ignition will bring about an inferno.
Wolves at the door
It was a little over a year ago when I wrote my infamous “Wolves are serial killers” column. I stand by what I wrote then, perhaps a bit more strongly now than I did then. In a rebuttal to that column from the Wolf Project folks, they made fun of my use of scripture in one of my points. They also made fun of my use of the Latin name for the wolves.
I offered that most of the funding for the collection of petition signatures and election campaigning came (is coming) from somewhere other than Colorado. The project absolutely denied that most of the funding for the project came from out-of-state donors. Then the rebut basically went about to paint me as an illiterate rube. Well, a rube maybe, but illiterate, I think not. I can read a spreadsheet.
It is time to revisit the wolf project’s position on the dollars in their charge. It is a proven falsehood to say that the majority of the funding for the wolf reintroduction project is from within the state. According to Ballotpedia, a solid source for the gray world of political contributions, there have been more than $1.223 million collected from the Tides Center, Defenders of Wildlife, Richard Pritzlaff (of Phoenix, Arizona), and The Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Entrepreneur Tim Ferris of New York provided an in-kind contribution of $122,500.
That is more than $1.346 million from five major donors alone — none of whom are Colorado-based. The project has collected more than $1.672 million in cash or in-kind contributions counting the major contributors. That means that no more then $325,795 came from somewhere other than the donors mentioned. I think that the final tabs will reveal that at least some of the other contributions also came from other states.
While we are talking about spreadsheets, the bottom line on the Colorado budget this year is red, very red. Lots of spending channels are being squeezed. Education spending is down 10% or almost $600 million. Government executives are going on furlough. Every department is under scrutiny. Adding the cost of a forced reintroduction of wolves to our state budget, already decimated by COVID nonsense, ruination of the gas and oil business, and plenty of ill-conceived spending is fiscal suicide.
How much do wolves cost? The estimates are all over the place, but even the most conservative brings the tab for 50 new wolves to about $10 million. That doesn’t count the cost of maintaining the pack or the depredation costs that the state will owe livestock producers, once lobo gets moving. Given these numbers, adding $10 million to our state budget because someone loves wolves is lunacy.
Wildlife management by ballot is a dangerous approach, especially considering that what is demanded by the ballot issue is already happening, as more and more wolves wander into the northern half of the state. Stock and wildlife kills have already been recorded. A litter of cubs has been spotted.
