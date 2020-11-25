In early November, the USDA mailed out about a 1.75 million ballots for the 2020 Farm Service Agency election of county committee members. About a third of the 7,000 committee members are up for re-election. The ballots must be completed and returned to the USDA, postmarked no later than Dec. 7. Or, they may be returned to the county office by Dec. 7.
The committee members from District LAA5, which is comprised of Montrose, Gunnison and Ouray counties are: Bryan Distel, Earnest Etchart, Cherri Cooper, Tyler Hanson and Sarah McConnell. McConnell, from Ouray county, is the only one up for election this year and she is running unopposed. In Delta County, incumbent member Cheryl Hines is running against Dustin Stroud.
McConnell is a horse trainer and rancher. She has a small cow/calf operation under the Weber Ranch outfit in Ridgway. “I grew up here and we have ranched my whole life. I have enjoyed learning more about the (FSA) programs offered and have started talking to producers to inform them of (FSA) options,” McConnell says.
Committee members spend up to ten hours per month in meetings and some time talking to other producers, since the committee person is the local producers’ contact with the Farm Service Program. McConnell says that the amount of meeting and travel time is down because of the COVID-19 situation.
“To be honest, I’m excited to be running again because I feel like it took me a while to understand what was going on,” McConnell says.
Jo Stanko, a rancher in Routt County and an experienced FSA Committee member who has fully educated herself on the subject of FSA, says the program dates back to the 1862 Homestead Act, the creation of the USDA and the Land Grant Act. Stanko has many friends in the Montrose area.
“The Farm Service Agency provides support and a safety net to farmers and ranchers across the country and is financed through the Farm Bill. Depending on the year, between 75 to 79% of the funds go to the nutrition program. The most known programs are SNAP, school lunch reimbursements and free school lunch programs, where the government buys US commodities and distributes them to seniors, eligible families, and food banks,” Stanko explains.
The so-called safety net provides services to producers in four basic areas: loans, price support, conservation and disaster relief.
The loan program covers a myriad targets from down payments to buy land, to supporting advisor-sponsored 4-H, FFA and other farm youth programs for youngsters, 10-20 years of age.
In Colorado, there are nine loan officers. The program for the Local Area Administrative (LAA) District functions out of the office in Montrose where Lori Meier is the administrator. She was hired by the committee members from the district. She has been in the job for 25 years during two different tenures.
Although there may not be any in her district this year, new members to the committee go through a three-hour orientation session, which is conducted online. “Typically, they will spend eight hours or so in meetings, which are all online.”
Meanwhile, Stanko points out that the various farm service programs are not meant to be continuously sustaining, but rather a hand in a time of need. “None of the programs will make the farmer or rancher whole,” she says. The conservation programs, for example, are done on a cost share basis. Depending on the program, they will pay reimbursement anywhere from 30% to 70% and all the work and plans must be approved in advance. “Please note the term reimbursed,” she says. When a farmer or rancher develops water, creates a range conservation program, or such, they put out the capital first and FSA reimburses a portion of the expenses.
Those who received ballots are people who have been involved in the FSA program in some way. If you are eligible for a ballot but haven’t received one, contact Lori Meier at the local FSA office at 970-249-8407. You can find out more about the USDA/FSA programs by going to the USDA website and then following the menu to the FSA section.
