I wish that I could just jump on board and wholeheartedly endorse the idea of the demand management plan that is proposed by the Colorado Water Conservation Board. But I can’t. I also have friends on that board and even they cannot really stomach the idea.
I think part of the problem for me is the name itself. To me demand management should have to do with the management of the use or demand for a resource by the people who create the demand. Example, the folks in Southern California have been overdrawing their account in one way or another for a century, but they began to lower their draw in the early 2000s. Arizona has done the same thing. As has Nevada. To me that is demand management. There is still the existential threat of those lower basin states calling their account due and going back to their pre-2000 days of making big sucking sounds from Las Vegas to Yuma.
John Fleck is the honcho on the University of New Mexico Water Resources Program. He shoots straight. He says that for a century, California took everything it could from the Colorado River. The biggest single outtake is by the Imperial Irrigation District, which waters the county’s massive produce crops. Fleck says that there has been a lot of head way made in managing their demand.
Then Fleck puts his focus where it really belongs.
“Because we made mistakes over a century ago in allocating more water than the river can provide, these successes are important, but not enough. We will need to see more reductions, especially in the lower basin states. But we made a big mistake,” Fleck told the Public Policy institute of California.
Asked if there will be more water use drops by California, Fleck said, “We’re going to have ups and downs — especially because MWD (Metropolitan Water Department) use of Colorado River water tends to go up when its supplies from the Sierra are low. But California has really demonstrated that it needs less Colorado River water. It’s taken a while, but it has been a really successful adaptation.”
And that is my point (or are my points). For Colorado to spend more money that we do not have in order to pay farmers to take crop land out of production, thereby degrading the economy of the ag sector in our state, is an exercise in utter foolishness.
The Colorado River District recently made note of the impacts of demand management on the ag sector on the Western Slope. The District board asked the question, “If farmers and ranchers are paid to voluntarily fallow their fields, how would it change Western Slope communities where agricultural businesses employ people, pay taxes and buy equipment?
To that question the Upper Basin Demand Management Study in Western Colorado was recently released. And yes demand management as it is now being considered would have a less than positive effects here. Here are some of the findings from the study:
To pay producers at a level that they would incentivize participation in such a program, annual payments to irrigators are projected to range from an average of $194 per acre-foot under the moderate scenario to $263 per acre-foot under the aggressive scenario.
For compensation payments and spending of those payments to benefit the regional economy, funding for those payments must come from outside of Western Colorado. If all that money was raised in Western Colorado, the payments would shift money around within the region, but it would not create a new economic benefit to offset the impacts.
Growers producing forage crops including grass hay, alfalfa and corn are most likely to take part in such a program compared to fruit growers and small grain producers.
Reduced production of forage crops, mostly hay, would require fewer purchases of items such as seed, fertilizer, labor, hauling and other services. This in turn could lead to a loss of an estimated 55 agricultural support jobs under a moderate scenario and 236 jobs under the aggressive scenario. Jobs supported by demand management payments could look very different from the jobs currently supported by hay production.
Under an aggressive demand management scenario, a demand management program could increase local hay prices by about 6% and decrease the regional livestock inventory by about 2%. The potential price and livestock impact under the moderate demand management scenario would be much smaller
There also is a premise in water law being ignored here. It has been said by more than one interpreter of water rights rules, that if you don’t use it, you lose it. “Use it or lose it” clauses exist in state water laws throughout the Colorado River Basin. Critics of the clauses say that it drives farmers and ranchers to use more water than they need. But that is not the question in play here. The issue is changing the face of the economy on the Western Slope. There is clear and present danger that dropping the use of a water right, whether paid to or voluntarily, puts the right in danger.
When people like Fleck and even some of our own water experts here in the home state, say we made a mistake, they are referring to the “law of the river,” the 1922 Colorado River Compact. The pact and its mutations need to be called into question.
For Colorado and its sister upper basin states to be living under the threat of a massive call for water is junior high bullying. By that compact, the Upper Basin States have lived up to the rule that they would not deplete the river below 75 million acre-feet over any 10-year period. Now, according to the water board the purpose of the demand management plan is to maintain compliance with the compact. But the compact was written and agreed to a hundred years ago on a planet where things change from time to time. In my estimation, it is now invalid.
Placing a greater burden on the tax weary and water-shortage-stressed environs hereabouts is abusive. Putting faith in a tenuous demand management plan ought to be a distant second to calling together the states involved and rebuilding the well-intentioned but very outdated compact, already held together in its advanced age with Band-aids and patching plaster.
