COLUMN: Northside Teacher feted for conservation work

Jan Congour, second grade teacher at Northside Elementary, has been named Teacher of the Year by the Colorado Association of Conservation Districts (CACD). Congour caught the attention of the conservation community after she led the effort to develop and maintain the Learning Garden at Northside Elementary School. Congour also incorporates conservation activities into her classroom lessons. As part of their classroom work, the second graders also completed a mapping of the waterways in Montrose, aimed at providing a better understanding of the scale and quality of water sources in our area.
Congour was presented with her award in a virtual ceremony last week during the CACD’s annual meeting. Farmers, ranchers, CD Board members and employees all over the state attended by way of the Internet, using their computer, tablet or phone.
According to Mendy Stewart, education coordinator for the Shavano Conservation District, Congour was nominated for the CACD Teacher of the Year award by the Gunnison and Dolores Watershed members, which includes the Shavano Conservation District, Delta Conservation District, Gunnison Conservation District and San Miguel Basin Conservation District.
Congour applied for grants through Live Well Colorado and the Valley Food Partnership and received donations from local businesses to establish the Learning Garden at Northside Elementary. Through the garden program, Northside students are taking the first step in learning how to grow what they eat. They also are taking charge of their own nutrition and learning how to minimize their carbon footprint. Each spring and fall, Northside Elementary hosts Harvest Parties in the Learning Garden, where students and their families come to pick vegetables and become familiar with the garden program.
Congour also plants an organic vegetable garden at home, which provides a significant percentage of their family diet, and has taught valuable lessons in sustainability and nutrition to her own children. Recycling is also a big part of her home and she has taught the value of recycling and environmental protection to her children.
The award-winning teacher says, “Everything you need to know can be learned in the garden: cooperation, nurturing, problem solving, sustainability and stewardship of the earth.”
The Learning Garden is now a school-wide effort and has had four successful growing seasons and harvest celebrations. This last year, the garden expanded from six beds to 11. Each of the grade levels plant and maintain a garden bed, planting two to three vegetable varieties, throughout the school year. Northside families, students and staff care for the garden in the summer. Volunteer caretakers are taught to conserve water by only watering after a soil moisture check, and watering in the evening or early morning.
In May, the school holds a STEM Night and one of the activities includes parents and children working together to plant seed potatoes in recycled burlap bags. The family takes the bag of seed potatoes home and grow the potatoes in the burlap bag in their own yard.
Each spring and fall, Northside Elementary hosts harvest parties in the Learning Garden, where students and their families come to pick vegetables and get familiar with the garden program. At the 2019 Harvest Party, the school also set up a tasting station of smoothies, juices, freshly sautéed vegetables and snacks, using vegetables and fruit from the garden. After the fall harvest, each class also prepares a dish in class using the produce they gathered from their garden bed.
In late fall, the second-grade students and teachers put the garden to rest for the winter. They use leaves from the school grounds for working organic matter into the soil and covering the beds to keep the soil healthy.
Congour’s goal is to add compost bins to the Learning Garden to teach how kitchen scraps, often thrown into the trash, can be turned into a valuable resource to feed the soil. The students will be given a STEM challenge to design and help build the compost bins. The school kitchen will provide some materials for the compost bins. As a part of the STEM challenge, students will research the proper way to mix the raw materials to produce a healthy, pest proof compost that they will be working into the soil.
