There are thousands of people in southern California and elsewhere who actually think Colorado water should be used to keep the so-called disaster of the withering Salton Sea from happening.
That is but one threat to the safety of Colorado’s most valuable asset. The metaphorical (and perhaps some real) barbarians are at the gate and they don’t wear funny horned helmets anymore. They mostly wear three-piece suits, carry smartphones and have law degrees. And they are very smart.
One Western Slope farmer said that he knew we had a problem when the former head of the state’s water authority quit his post to join a hedge fund that trades in water rights.
The folks in the Imperial Valley in California have been bouncing checks on their Colorado River account for decades. It all started in 1905 when a levee broke at the headgate of the Alamo Canal, near Yuma, Arizona, and several million-acre feet of water rushed from the Colorado River into the valley, all of which sits at or below sea level. The water roared (according to observers) down the channels of New and Alamo Rivers and refilled the Salton Sea basin, creating what eventually became a body of water twice the size of Lake Tahoe.
The Corps of Engineers readily admitted human error when the event occurred. It took two years to repair the breach. By that time, history had repeated itself and the Salton Basin, which spent multiple millennia in 400-or-500-year wet and dry cycles, was again full of water. Over the next century, the Imperial Valley ag business continued to draw water, first through the Alamo ditch. Then, in 1934, the All-American Canal project began delivering the millions of acre-feet of irrigation and domestic use water to the fertile valley. The irrigation runoff from the thousands of farms with well-tiled and graded fields continued to fill the Salton Sea to a point of more than 360 square miles of surface.
The sea, during the mid and late 20th century, became a world class fishery, a tourist destination, and the location of resorts and even a golf course. The water that created the mecca (not far from a town by the same name near Palm Springs) all came from the Colorado River. About 1.5 million acre-feet of water flowed into the sea/lake, maintaining the salinity level and the stability of the average depth at about 43-feet. The water came from the river, to the farms and then to the sea in waste sloughs, feeding into Alamo and New River channels, which terminated in the sea.
The continued use of Colorado water to keep the Salton Sea a functioning pool took a deadly hit in 2013 when the Quantification Settlement Agreement of 2003 reapportioned the water taken from the river, delivering it to irrigators in San Diego County to the west of the valley and eventually to domestic users. The inflow to the sea was cut, so that it no longer maintained the saline chemistry or the depth of the pool. By the end of next year, the sea may well be but a memory.
There is still a mindset in many that more Colorado River water ought to be used to keep the pool. The Imperial Irrigation District still holds rights to more than 3 million acre-feet of water from the river. The district doesn’t use it all. The leftover goes elsewhere in Southern California — for free.
The Imperial Valley was assured of its share of Colorado River water by the 1922 Compact, which still provides the basis for the division of the water that flows from the Rockies in Colorado to the deserts of Arizona, California, and Nevada.
The problem is, even with the other states not drawing their full allotments, the river is under severe pressure, given the existence of a drought that has lingered for years. The storage pools, lakes Mead, Powell and Havasu, are far below where they should be, to the point where hydro-electric production is threatened. Yet, the elephant in the room is California, which is guaranteed 4.1 million acre-feet of water a year from the river under the 1922 compact.
One California water official recently told Dave Marsten, publisher of the Writers on the Range syndicate, “We’ll never give up that right — our first priority among all Colorado River water users — and never say we’ll give up that right. That’s our fallback position, though we’ll set it aside for now and try to work out a solution.” If you perceive a threat in those words, you might well be right.
Folks on the Western Slope of Colorado, 800 miles from the problem are under pressure to reduce their use of irrigation water in order to meet future calls by the downstream users like the Imperial Valley, Central Arizona Project, Coachella Valley, Las Vegas and others for more water. It’s time to start rethinking how we handle “our” water up here on the mountain.
Time to be creative. While most of the minds applied to the water issues in Colorado are on record as favoring demand management as the quintessential tool for working out management of our much sought after water assets, there are a few voices talking about the exact opposite. Marc Catlin, Colorado state representative from the 58th District, whose water management credentials are gold plated, thinks the demand management and increased instream flows at all costs are the wrong way to go.
“Pretty soon people are going to figure out that they don’t make more water,” says Catlin who has been fighting the water wars all his life. “Once they understand that then we have to figure out how to keep that water from running off the hill (before we have to).”
Catlin sees two things as possible solutions to the matter of preserving the water we now need and use to maintain the economic viability of the communities on the Western Slope: increased storage and delivery management.
Catlin says there are a myriad of opportunities for storage.
“You know, at one time the Bureau of Reclamation (BuRec) was the biggest engineering firm in the world,” Catlin said. “They have surveyed and inventoried thousands of sites in the west where storage could be established.” In the days when Floyd Dominy was the director of BuRec, the agency was on a mission to develop what Dominy considered the ultimate water bank — storage projects all over the west.
Dominy and BuRec helped thousands of stockman and farmers develop water storage on their farms and ranches. Environmentalists hated the man. Sierra Club poster boy, David Brower, battled Dominy and lost as reported in John McPhee’s book, “Encounters with the Archdruid.” Dominy managed to herd the Glen Canyon Dam project through to fruition, which gave us the Lake Powell pool. Brower was left marginalized by his own militancy. Nonetheless, the Sierra Club left its mark — a virtual stonewall against storage projects of any kind.
But the representative is not even talking about in-your-face, Lake Powell-type projects.
“There are dams in existence where you could do nothing more then raise the spillway height 3 feet,” Catlin said. He suggests that doing that on projects like the Aspinall unit dams would harmlessly increase storage in those lakes. The idea is to keep more of the water in place when we do have good years like 2018-19.
“Up above Ridgway Reservoir there are sites that were identified (as potential storage locations) by the Bureau,” Catlin said. The Ridgway Dam was the big one, but he says there are three or four other sites that offer potential.
“I am talking about 2- or 3,000 acre-foot reservoirs,” Catlin explained. “Out in our Adobes, east of Montrose and Delta, there are dozens of places where small impoundments could be constructed.”
Creating small catchments that keep water from running off and wasted is not the same as damming up the creek to keep your neighbors from getting the water. It is more about making sure you deliver down stream while having the water you need (and have a right to) at home. It is more about the timing of the flows.
Catlin sees the time coming when there will have to be more and more management of water resources within the confines of projects like the Uncompahgre Valley Water system.
“Once we let the water off the hill, it is gone,” said the lawmaker. “We lose all control of it. So, we have to make the most of it when we have it.”
The snowpack in the mountains obviously is the biggest water production system. According to water managers, the snow packs are not producing as much runoff as they should. That is the same reason some of our forest were lost to fire this season.
According to Catlin and other water experts, the forest canopy has become so dense that a good deal of the snow never reaches the ground. The snow is captured in the tops of the trees in a forest that has not been managed by logging or other forest management tools, such as controlled burns and undergrowth removal.
Studies in the Idaho forests proved that run off is reduced by as much as 60% in a full canopied forest. Those dense conifer forests may suffer as well when the trees become so dense that sunlight never reaches the ground. According to a paper by a trio of Idaho and Missouri University researchers, “Both anecdotal observations and research results agree that snow accumulation increases with elevation and decreases with canopy cover.”
In a full-canopied forest, more then half of the snowfall never reaches the forest floor. It is either depleted by transpiration in to the canopy or evaporation in the atmosphere. Changing forest management tactics to thin the forest not only provides for a more healthy forest, but adds to the volume of the useful snow pack.
Most of the water for the Montrose and Delta areas comes from the Gunnison River. It arrives by gravity, waters the crops by gravity (with a few exceptions) and all leaves by gravity. By changing the runoff patterns with forest management, adding to our storage, and changing the timing of the water movement by using that storage, local users are given a little more control.
Right now, all those downstream users count on the people on the Western Slope to just let the water run off the hill and on into the pool because it happens to be flowing when we don’t or can’t use it. That is why a lot of people downstream think that they ought to be able to fill up a dry salty hole in the desert with Colorado water, as well as shovel a fortune in water off to cities that don’t even pay for it.
(Next week, irrigation on the Western Slope and distribution management of water, how it works and why it’s a good idea.)
