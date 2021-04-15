My apologies to sailors; you were never this drunk.
Spending under the Biden administration has gone off the deep end. The federal discretionary spending budget that he asks for is $1.52 trillion. The rest of his budget will include his so-called infrastructure plan which is expected to come in at $2 trillion by itself.
Today let’s talk about the USDA, which is where agriculture funds are.
The USDA proposed budget that, if passed by Congress, and it most assuredly will be given the balance of power in the legislative branch, will come in at almost $140 billion dollars. The majority of that budget goes to farm subsidies and expenditures on items already dictated by law. About $30 billion will be what the lawmakers call discretionary spending – meaning the agencies such as the USDA can spend it as they like. That is $3.8 billion more than is being spent this year.
Joe Biden’s proposed discretionary budget is 56 pages long. It makes no pretense at frugality at all. In fact, it flaunts overspending and obsessively pedantic, meaningless verbiage. Read the next paragraph and tell me what it really means (if you haven’t had a beer yet today, maybe you had better wait):
Bolsters Voluntary Public and Private Lands Conservation. In support of the goal of conserving 30 percent of land and water by 2030, the discretionary request includes significant investments within the Forest Service and the Natural Resources Conservation Service to support the health and resilience of public and private lands. These investments would encourage voluntary conservation across the Nation’s forests, farms, and ranches, while allowing landowners to continue to work their land, which complements the innovative conservation efforts that States and the agriculture community are pursuing. The discretionary request also provides $100 million to create good-paying union jobs to address orphan oil and gas wells as well as abandoned mine lands within the National Forest System. In addition, the discretionary request includes an increase of $40 million for USDA’s climate hubs to expand climate science tools and increase landowner awareness of—and engagement in—efforts to combat climate change.
I liked the part about being allowed to keep farming my own land, didn’t you? But what the hell is a “Climate Hub”? I looked it up: “Climate Change Hub (CCH), an initiative of the Africa Center for Health Systems Research & Management (ACHSREM) is a climate change adaptation and mitigation scheme developed to enable sustainable development and poverty reduction through information sharing, networking, and implementation of high impact interventions in environment, energy, agriculture, nutrition, and health.” Don’t you feel better now?
Mr. Biden’s entire USDA discretionary budget reads like a grant writer’s dream. The whole USDA budget is long on dreams and short on details about how money would actually be spent. Here is one example, Addresses the Growing Threat from Wildfire. Do you suppose it details forest management tools like cutting undergrowth and grazing? Not a chance. It says, “This funding supports the Administration’s science-based approach to improve the resilience of forest and rangeland ecosystems to water stress from multiyear drought conditions…” The administration? Did you know Sleepy Joe is a forester?
You know, there is an area in the central Sierra Nevada Mountains where Southern California Edison owns a good deal of watershed land. One chunk is near Shaver Lake, east of Fresno. It did not suffer the conflagration that all of the surrounding forest did in the massive Creek Fire last summer. Why? Because Edison crews managed their forest by cutting undergrowth and lowering the fuel load. They also logged a portion of it. They saved dozens of homes, their own infrastructure, and a few thousand acres of forest. And it did not take an act of Congress or a multi-billion-dollar budget.
If you read the entire discretionary budget proposal from Team Biden, one thing comes rushing to the front. In many places the whole discretionary budget proposal talks about good-paying jobs and good-paying union jobs, even in rural America where we are very much non-union. One sure thing, it is going to take thousands more government employees to do all that studying, planning, managing, policing and vote buying.
Faster growing cows fart less
This may come as a shock, but the good old US of A is not the only beef producing country in the world. We know this because people are counting cows and looking into all that beef production in places like Namibia, Brazil, all over the Asian continent, and elsewhere. Those counters are at Colorado State University. One of them is Assistant Professor Daniela Cusack. Cusack led a team of researchers in the study of 300 beef growing systems around the world. They were looking for ways to cut beef emissions, you know, methane? Cow farts? Because, well you know, human existence and the planet in general are in danger because of ruminants, if you believe the mainstream press.
Webster: ru-mi-nant, noun — an even-toed ungulate mammal that chews its cud, regurgitated from its rumen. The ruminants are cattle, sheep, antelopes, deer, giraffes, and their relatives.
The researchers seem only to be concerned about cow gas and now they have found out that a widespread use of improved ranching management practices would cut the emissions from cows. The report says, “This (referring to the improved management) includes increased efficiency to produce more beef per unit of Green House Gas (GHG) emitted – growing bigger cows at a faster rate – and enhanced land management strategies to increase soil and plant carbon sequestration on grazed lands.”
What the study is not revealing is how much of a cow’s diet comes from other than the rangeland and pastures. Nor do they take into consideration the other cud chewers in the population.
Ms. Cusack stated that globally cows produced 78% of total livestock GHG emissions. That is a sentence which is destined to become a headline, but by then it will say, “cows produce 78% of GHG emissions.” Cusack stops after accusing cows of polluting the planet. She does not talk about the other ruminants. In Colorado we have about 2.6 million cows, but we also have a half million sheep, and 60,000 goats. Further, we are home to 280,000 elk, 85,000 antelope, 3,000 moose, and 440,000 deer. And there are a couple of giraffes in the Colorado Springs Zoo.
The CSU team does admit that ranchers in the US are very much ahead of the rest of the producing countries in breeding bigger, better cattle and taking better care of their land. While the rest of the world may be a target for their strategies, the study report indicated that those strategies do not work too well in the US. The study authors admit that this is because of the high use of their strategies already being employed in this country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.