It seems that the rather foolish ballot initiative with the title, Protect Animals from Unnecessary Suffering and Exploitation, or PAUSE, (read that “shutdown the livestock business”) will have until August of next year to collect something near 125,000 signatures, required to place it on the ballot.
Since the state, especially the Front Range metroplex, is on lockdown by Gov. Polis’ decree, gathering those signatures “legally” faces a San Juan range-sized hurdle. The Secretary of State says that petition signatures should not be collected during the pandemic. This would be one of the few times when would I agree with the Polis administration. Of course, if push comes to shove, you can bet the progressives will change the rules to fit their needs.
The PAUSE initiative is the pipe dream of the Broomfield/Boulder duo, Alexander Sage of Broomfield and Brent Johannes of Boulder. It rewrites the Colorado animal cruelty laws. That essentially means it will outlaw the generally accepted practices used in livestock farming.
The measure has been submitted to the Secretary of State and now must go through the Title Board hearing for approval before it goes to the streets for signature collection. The board consists of the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, and the Director of the Office of Legislative Legal Services or their designees. That hearing is set for March 17.
The petition, if it gathers enough signatures, will appear on the 2022 ballot and the new law would become enforceable in 2023.
The authoring pair has already met with legislators for the purpose of making sure the initiative can accomplish their goals. That gives it the appearance of the so-called citizen legislation actually being a product of a Colorado House of Representatives faction.
The PAUSE legislation is deceptively simple and is ripe for misrepresentation when presented to a voter for signature. Under the rewrite, the words “Nothing in this part 2 shall affect accepted animal husbandry practices utilized by any person in the care of companion or livestock animals or in” has been removed from the text that now reads: “Nothing in this part 2 shall affect accepted animal husbandry practices utilized by any person in the care of companion or livestock animals or in{/span} the extermination of undesirable pests as defined in articles 7 AND 10, and 43 of title 35, C.R.S.”
A reasonable person would think exception of animal husbandry practices would be part of the deal and it is in the current law. But the petitioners have removed any language from the original law that allowed accepted animal husbandry practices.
There are two major issues at play by Sage and Johannes, all under the broad tent of prevention of animal cruelty. One is in the name of sexual abuse of any animal and the other is to cripple the livestock industry as we know it.
While those with pruriently active minds will think of people having sexual relations with an animal, that is not the main point of the would-be lawmakers. Read the text carefully: “(sexual abuse) also includes any intrusion or penetration, however slight, with an object …”
Clever these progressives. With that single sentence they intend to shutdown artificial insemination practices among livestock owners. The wording would also preclude a stockman from reaching into a cow’s uterus to aid a breached berth calf — if you are not a stockman and doubt the practice, do a YouTube search, you can get a step-by-step tutorial. Or for a gentler version, read James Herriot’s “All Things Bright and Beautiful.”
The other matter that puts a hole through the heart of the livestock industry is the provision in the petition that dictates when an animal can be slaughtered. Under the PAUSE rules one could not send an animal to slaughter until it has lived out 25% of its expected lifetime.
Here is the new insertion into the law: “Natural lifespan for the following species shall be explicitly defined here based on the statistical estimates: a cow lives to 20 years, a chicken lives to eight years, a turkey lives to 10 years, a duck lives to six years, a pig lives to 15 years, a sheep lives to 15 years, a rabbit lives to six years.”
So, your market steer has to be 5 before you can send them to a processor. Instead of two years, the steers go at five years. The same sort of logistical nightmare occurs in other stock, but here we will assume a producer has to keep the steer three extra years, paying to feed it all that time — vintners do not age wine that long before selling it.
Then when the next calf crop arrives, our outfit still has a pasture full of beef. And since he has sold nothing, our rancher has no cash flow. As the extra time passes, the rancher exceeds his permit numbers, the range is dust, the ranch is broke, and the price of beef has doubled, maybe tripled. And that is how your masters will force you to eat plant-based burgers.
When it comes to petitions for ballot initiatives, I have always said that if the issue is generally valid, the petition should be signed and sent to the people for a vote.
But I am of a different mind now. Over the past few years this citizen legislative tool has been grossly overused. In Colorado, the progressive zealots in a populous part of the state take actions without giving a thought to the long-term consequences (or maybe they do, on purpose). Can you say, “wolves?” I will not sign their PAUSE initiative and I encourage others not to. I will not suggest that an urban crowd of progressives has any right to make an uninformed vote choice on something as basic as a man’s basic right to feed, not only his family, but the world.
CDOT calls a meeting
Apparently, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is feeling the heat concerning the U.S. 50 project at Little Blue Creek Canyon. This message showed up on its Facebook page Monday. Not being a FB friend of CDOT, I did not see it. Joe Harold did and thanks to him for posting it for the rest of us. Here is the text:
“Motorists are invited to attend open house events next Tuesday, March 16, about the U.S. 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon improvement project and travel impacts. The first is a virtual open house from noon to 1 p.m., with registration at www.us50info.com. The second event on March 16 is an in-person open house, 5 — 7 p.m., at the Montrose County Event Center.
“Motorists can learn about the project timeline, outcome, construction detours, and more. The 4-mile roadway project starts this spring and is located on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. More information is also available at 970-340-4333 and us50LittleBlue@gmail.com. Sign up for text alerts by texting us50 to 21000.”
(An announcement of the meeting was also published in the Montrose Daily Press.)
Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen and CDOT officials set up the meetings.
Meanwhile, the petition being circulated by its author Colorado Sen. Don Coram is getting some attention. Coram’s effort is not to stop the project, rather he intends to set aside the original closure plans for some that are more friendly to the population and economy of Montrose and Gunnison County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.