There is a sign, visible as you turn into the Solas Animal Safe Home driveway that reads, “Attack Geese On Guard.”
You chuckle, of course. But if you’re a youngster (or adult) who has ever been chased into the barn by these vicious, long-necked, honking creatures that just naturally don’t like humans, you don’t chuckle. And you hope, like Peggy Carey might, that you don’t have nightmares about it.
“I have been chased and pecked plenty of times by these two, and I am the one who feeds them,” says the lady who traded the courtroom for the barnyard a few years back. Carey operates the Solas outfit, which is aimed at allowing senior pets of all kinds to live out their lives in a place where someone cares for them.
“Solas, in Irish Gaelic, means light,” said Carey, explaining the names she’s chosen, “and that rhymes with the English word solace.” Synonyms for solace include relief, comfort and consolation, all the things Carey wants for the animals in her care.
Peggy comes from Alamogordo, New Mexico, originally. After law school, she practiced in California for 13 years before coming to Montrose more than 30 years ago. Here she had a mediation and legal services practice.
“It was mostly family law,” Carey said.
She added to her task load by serving as mayor of Montrose in 1992. She is retired from law now and dedicates her whole efforts to her animals.
“The project was originally aimed at older dogs,” she said, “but people kept bringing me other animals. The census at Solas goes up and down.
“At one point I even had 20 chickens.”
Carey did not go looking for orphaned chickens. “You know people get chicks and bunnies, like for Easter, and then the animals grow up. They can’t deal with it and so I take them in.”
What’s the current head count?
“I have nine bunnies, two geese, nine cats, five dogs and the three donkeys,” said the lady, who can attest to the character of the geese.
The stars of the show are the donkeys — Smokey, Stanley, and Cleo.
“Smokey is 36 years old,” Carey said. “He got pretty sick when somebody fed him something over the fence.”
Smokey is OK now and happy to pose for the camera and stand still for muzzle and ear scratches. Carey reminds folks, however, not to touch any of her animals — you never know how they are going to react to different people.
Running a rescue home for animals is what warms Carey’s heart, but there is a downside. She sees a lot of animals take their last breaths. In fact, she has cuddled many of them in her arms as they went.
“It never gets any easier,” she said. “I just think they need someone caring for them right to the end.”
There is one other downside. Other than the growing feed bill, there is an occasional predator looking for an easy meal. The police geese manage to intimidate some, but some aren’t intimidated by anyone or thing. Badgers fall into that category.
“There was a terrible racket one night coming from the rabbit pens,” Carey said.
Turns out there was a full-grown badger working at getting inside the pens. Knowing full well the danger a badger can present, she kept the fence between her and the toothy creature, while trying to shoo it away. The badger finally left without hurting any of the Solas population.
Solas Animal Safe Home is located on 5850 Road along the edge of the Coal Creek Valley. You can find it by searching Solas Animal on Facebook. There is also a Solas GoFundMe accepting donations.
