Ghost Rider in the Sky: Rancher Nick Gray posthumously nominated to the Colorado Ag Hall of Fame

Back in the late 1940s, while all the men like Nick Gray were coming back from World War II, a fellow named Stan Jones wrote a song that became a hit parade fixture. It was about a herd of red-eyed steers with hooves made of steel, with hot breath you could feel. They were being chased up a cloudy draw by Ghost Riders in the Sky.
Nick Gray left us and went up to that cloudy draw about a year and a half ago. The good news is that, by now, that Devil’s herd has been gathered, branded, fattened, and sent to market. The Pearly Gates have power to them, and the Streets of Gold have been chip sealed. No matter where he went, Nick never stopped working.
“He worked, he never stopped working, his whole life,” says Lezzlee Cox, Nick’s granddaughter. “Sometimes he would talk about going on a cruise or something, but there was always work to do.”
Nick Gray’s work ethic and the legacy that he left behind has earned him, among other things, the right to be enshrined in the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame. He was officially nominated to the Hall of Fame by his granddaughter Lezzlee Cox and District 6 Colorado Sen. Don Coram. The announcement of his induction came early this week.
The 2021 Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at the Hall of Fame banquet, staged by the Colorado FFA Foundation in February of next year. Gray will be joined by farmers Bob Dineen of Fort Lupton and Al Gerace of Arvada as members of the Hall of Fame, which fetes those who have contributed significantly to the agriculture community in Colorado.
Coram said that Gray was a man who was driven to accomplish things. “His work ethic had a tremendous impact, not only on the Western Slope but the ag industry statewide,” Coram said.
Cox, Gray’s granddaughter, wrote the supporting letter to the Ag Hall of Fame committee.
“Life-long resident and living legend of Montrose County, Nick Gray, lived to the age of 100, taking his final horse ride to move cows just a week before his passing,” she began.
98 years in the saddle
Nick was born to Joe and Addie Gray, in their home, west of Olathe, on Feb. 11, 1919. Nick was number six in the family of 11 children born to the couple. Joe was a cattle rancher. Nick would be one of the ranch hands, the sooner the better.
“Dad figured that if a kid could walk, he (or she) could ride a horse,” Nick was often quoted as saying. Joe put him in the saddle at age two; he spent the next 98 years there. But then, he was just as comfortable in the dusty seat of a D-8 Caterpillar with a dozer on one end and a ripper on the other. You see, when it was all done, besides being a cattleman, he was a road builder.
When he was not chasing cows on the Gray outfit, young Nick Gray also sought other pursuits. One of them was not something a normal 14-year-old lusted after — he moved houses.
“I moved my first house when I was 14 years old with a team of horses and no permit,” Gray recalled in conversations with Lezzlee, who has become the family historian.
Another early Gray business was wrangling horses in Wyoming. He sold the horses to cotton farmers for field work. He started an earth-moving business in 1939. “I borrowed a Cat D-4 and began moving dirt for folks,” he told Lezzlee, as he recalled the beginning of a lifelong love affair with heavy equipment.
“He loved big equipment,” says Lezzlee. “He loved operating and working on his big tractors.”
That borrowed D-4 was the start of Nick’s life as a successful rancher and construction boss. But, before things really got moving, he took time out to become a decorated member of the U.S. Army, fighting the war with Japan from the beginning until 1943. He was there when the bombs rained hell on the US base at Pearl Harbor.
“He was one of the elite Pearl Harbor survivors and fought in the battle of Guadalcanal. Nick was proud to have served and, in turn, gave the Army credit for providing his education and experience to become an astute businessman,” writes Lezzlee.
Gray came quite close to becoming a casualty of the massive 1940s conflict. He recalled a scene off Guadalcanal to writer R.J. Kaderlik in 2004.
Nick and his captain had escaped the Japanese-infested jungles in a native dugout canoe, floating on a river that emptied into the ocean. The midday tide dragged them 2 miles out to sea before the boat became swamped and overturned.
“I left the boat and started swimming in the early afternoon,” Gray explained. “I swam until early evening. I was a good swimmer, but the tide kept pulling against me. I finally was played out. I gave up and just let myself sink.”
But the young cowboy/cat skinner from Colorado had a conversation with himself on the way down through the murky water.
“When I saw the bottom, I said to myself, ‘Nick, you’ve come this far. You can’t give up now. You aren’t going to die in this hellhole, are you?’”
By pushing himself off the bottom with his legs, he regained the surface. He repeated that jumping exercise multiple times, finally reaching shallow water and then the beach, where he was picked up by US forces. He was honorably discharged and well-decorated in 1943 after 40 months in combat. His list of medals and ribbons includes: Good Conduct Medal; American Campaign Medal; Asiatic Pacific Medal with two battle stars; WWII Victory Medal; and a Combat Infantryman Badge. He was a master sergeant when he was discharged.
Once out of uniform, Gray came straight back to Colorado. He had work to do.
Gray brought back from the war one big positive — a world of experience in road building to couple with his short pre-war dirt moving exercise. After his near-death in the Pacific Ocean, he managed a large native crew on Guadalcanal, building roads and bridges for the bombed out native population. It was that experience that spawned the Nick Gray Construction Company, no tiny enterprise.
Former Congressman, Scott Tipton, read a tribute to Gray into the record of the House of Representatives, where he succinctly recalled some of Gray’s accomplishments as a constructor:
“As a business owner, he built more than 3,000 miles of power line rights-of-way and roads across three states. In 1963, Nick cleared 220 miles for power line structure sites, building substation sites and roads from Wyoming to New Mexico. Another one of Nick’s major accomplishments was building the Purgatory Ski Area near Durango, Colorado. Nick built the parking lot, ski course, and by-pass road all the way to Hermosa Park. During the 129-day project, he blasted nearly 40,000 yards of rock.”
All the while that Mr. Gray was running a construction company, doing much of the earth moving himself, he never for a minute forgot, nor ignored, the cattle ranching business. He could go from tractor control levers to the reins of a horse and never miss a beat. His exploits in construction gave him the capital ability to begin purchasing land and cattle.
Lezzlee recalls the progression of what has been referred to as the building of the Gray Ranching “empire.”
“Nick bought the Cedar Creek Ranch east of Montrose in 1951, the Cimarron Ranch in 1974 and Silver Jack and Big Cimarron grazing permits in 1975. At the time of his death, Nick was managing over 3,500 acres of land, 18,000 acres of permits, 600 head of cattle and was raising registered horses,” Cox told the committee. Some of those horses still roam the riverside paddock along Cimarron Road. They are presently under the care of Ed McCracken, an Olathe High grad, who worked as Nick’s right hand man for more than 40 years.
“I saw him in town one day, just after I got out of high school, and I asked him for a job,” says McCracken, now in his 60s. Nick hired him on the spot. McCracken was primarily involved in the cattle operation, although he says that he worked on the construction crew sometimes.
“Nick had a really high work ethic. He expected the work to get done and for you to take care of the cows and the land,” he says. “We always tried to get things right, but if we made a mistake, Nick would figure out how to fix it.”
McCracken says Gray loved his cows and he loved his equipment. “He was an artist when he got on that bulldozer,” McCracken says.
With his construction business strung out from Wyoming to New Mexico, Gray thought an airplane would be a good idea. He bought a Piper P28, which he learned to fly.
“I flew with him a few times,” McCracken says. “When he got into that seat, he was all business and safety. He was a good pilot.”
You would think that a man who was running two thriving businesses would have little time for other things. Gray, however, still made time to be part of the community and a good steward as a ranch and construction operator. He was one of the early ones to become dedicated to sound soil conservation. Nick was the founder of the Rangeland Users Association and served as president of the Cimarron Soil Conservation group for several years. For his efforts, he was named the Shavano Soil Conservation District “Rancher of the Year” in 1986.
Lezzlee also cites other awards that came out of her grandfather’s work and dedication to his industry. He was given a lifetime membership in the Uncompahgre Cattle Association and in 2001 was named outstanding Weed Cooperator of the Year. He received the Ag Appreciation award in 2005 and in 2011 Gray was given the Colorado Cattlewomen’s “Father of Our Country Award.”
Nick Gray was not a big man, barely 5-foot-7 in stature. But his drive, his ability to get things done, and his honesty presented the portrait of a giant.
