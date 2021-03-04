At the end of a recent hour-long virtual public meeting on the controversial Little Blue Canyon project on U.S. 50, long time chairman of the State Transportation Advisory Committee (STAC), Vince Rogalski concluded the meeting with, “This isn’t the end yet.”
His words were an accurate summation of the hour-long, give-and-take internet conversation in which the federal and state transportation planners presented the two proposals for dealing with the high-impact closures of the highway during the work, which is to begin in April. After listening to the two plans, a dozen or so stakeholders offered comments.
At the heart of the matter is the planned closure of the main east-west U.S. 50 for every workday for three months at a time, save three travel windows totaling five hours. The openings would occur 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A second option was developed after the outcry over the original plan. Under this plan unveiled on Friday, the closures offered would extend the open hours by three hours each weekday. Weekends are open under both proposals, with traffic running from 5 p.m. Fridays to 9 a.m. Mondays.
The rub in the second option is that it would extend the project completion date by a year and raise the costs by $8.6 million. While it would lengthen the open travel hours, the cost and extended time of the overall project brought some participants to say that the original plan might be the best.
Western Slope resident Jim Schmidt led the comments expressing the idea that the long run of the project and the added cost would be worse than the original proposal. Liz Smith, representing Gunnison County, said that they would be lobbying for the original plan.
In attempting to ameliorate the hardship for either option, CDOT begin to make improvements on Colorado 92, which is offered as the best detour to avoid the Blue Canyon mess. CDOT sources said, “Crews with American Civil Constructors, LLC Mountain West (ACC) will begin improvements on Colorado 92 on March 15. Crews will widen CO 92 from Mile Point 46.5 to 73, a winding section of roadway stretching from just south of J 82 Road to the intersection of Colorado 92 with U.S. 50 at Blue Mesa Reservoir. The work is in preparation for a local detour for the upcoming US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon improvement project. Work on Colorado 92 will take place March 15 – 31 and is anticipated to be complete in early April.”
According to the CDOT news release, there will be travel impacts on 92 and motorists should plan for single-lane travel and closures between mile posts 46.5 and 73.
The alternate route runs from Hotchkiss to Crawford and then to the Blue Mesa Reservoir and an intersection with U.S. 50 east of the Little Blue construction zone. While, better than a detour to eastbound 1-70, the Highway 92 route would add as much as 90 minutes to a trip to Gunnison or all points east.
In suggesting the Colorado Route 92 as a detour, CDOT set a truck length limit at 65 feet.
Apparently they did not know about the 8,000 loads of logs that are longer than 65 feet, which Montrose Forest Products hauls over the 50 route every year. The length rule would preclude them from using the detour. Mike Kusar and Tim Kyllo of Montrose Forest Products were online and said that with the length limit they were out of luck. Kyllo told the panel that an extra 5 feet in load length would make the detour doable for them.
State Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, who has been a leader in keeping the dialogue going on the errors in planning for the project, pointed out that there are critical industries that will suffer potentially deadly blows as the closures occur.
“We have $10-$15 million in livestock transports that will have a difficult, if not impossible time, meeting market timetables.” Coram said.
He told the panel that he is not trying to stop the project, he thinks it has to happen. His concern is for the livestock and forest service sectors as well as the need for the health care sector to have a direct route to and from Montrose Hospital to Gunnison, Lake City, and other communities.
With as many as 700 patients relying on frequent travel to and from Montrose Memorial Hospital for critical care and with the highway being critical for emergency transport, Renee Sigel, division director for the Central Lands Highway Division, said that her office as well as CDOT was very aware of the emergency travel issue.
“We are meeting with emergency services people to plan for this,” Sigel told the virtual meeting panel. “We will make every effort to get any emergency vehicles through the construction site at any time. We are committed to this.”
Sigel, whose agency is the manager of the project, offered the thought that the original proposal for longer closures for fewer months would work best for all.
Bonnie Brown, executive director for the Colorado Wool Growers, summed up the issue for the livestock producers. “I don’t think most people understand the difficulty of getting stock to the front range,” she said. She pointed out that it can be extremely harmful for livestock to be confined to transport trailers for long times. Long stops at road closures can prove fatal.
Brown said the project under either of the proposals would be awfully expensive for the livestock industry. Many livestock haulers use tandem trailers putting there loads well over the limit for the Colorado 92 detour.
The discussion eventually came around to the question of prioritizing passage through the closures. Rogalski offered that perhaps emergency and health care travel could go first, followed by livestock and commercial trucks and so on. “There are a lot of ways of staging passage, and we need to look at that,” he said.
Sigel said that she thought Rogalski’s comment had merit and that her office would be looking at such staging.
Robert Burns of Montrose raised the question as to where such staging could or would take place. He alluded to the idea that it might have to take place as far from the site as Montrose or Gunnison. There would certainly have to be some kind of communication system set to keep motorists informed of the situation at the job site.
John Knowles of CDOT said that he and the contractor had talked some about staging but that they had more to discuss.
As the meeting wound down, Rogalski, commented that as of March 1, there is only a month for decisions to be made and published. The onus is now on the Colorado Transportation and Federal Highway Administration staffs to weigh the comments and provide direction to the contractor who is already preparing the detour route.
Western camp divided
In a late development, the regular bimonthly Legislative Update meeting with Coram and Rep. Marc Catlin held yesterday, closed with a spirited debate among Montrose County Commissioners Roger Rash, Keith Caddy, builder David Coker, and Coram. Rash led off with a passionate defense for the original proposal with its longer closures.
“We worked very hard on this plan for a long time,” he said. “I think we ought to go with the original proposal and get this project done as quickly as possible.” He took exception to the extra one year in project time and the added $8 million the second proposal would cost. He also cited the safety issues saying that the longer we take the more people are going to die on the road in question.
Coram countered with arguments for the local economy and the ag industry. “I’m worried about the long-term effect on our economy if we have to close the highway for up to 19 hours a day,” Coram said. He said that we stand to lose much more than the extra $8 million from our Western Slope economy.
Caddy sided with Coram commenting that the closures would have a large impact on not only the ag and medical services community but could affect the local tourism economy.
Coram said after the Wednesday call that he was writing a petition in favor proposal two and would have it ready for circulation by this weekend. He thinks that we need a poll of the people who will be affected.
“In the meeting last Friday, it sounded like everybody in Gunnison County was in favor the first proposal, but I have been talking to a lot of people both in Gunnison and in Montrose and they need the relief of the longer openings,” Coram said by phone.
Note: Watch for a column by MDP publisher Dennis Anderson on Saturday with broader coverage of the debate between Coram, Rash, Caddy, and Coker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.