Shavano and San Miguel Basin conservation districts propose merger

Land use in Southwest Colorado has become more diverse in the past three decades.
There are more people, water issues, and rising farming costs all of which put farmers and ranchers and other landowners facing issues on which they need help. Stakeholders in the various Delta, Gunnison, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel counties need strong and focused assistance in addressing natural resource conservation issues on their properties.
According to supervisors from the San Miguel Basin, a big part of which is in western Montrose County, and Shavano conservation districts, this is one of several important reasons to consolidate. A proposal to merge the two large districts has been floated, according to Mendy Stewart, education coordinator. She said there is a public hearing to discuss the proposed consolidation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 22 via Zoom. For the Zoom link, email: shavanocd@gmail.com
Shavano Conservation District includes most of the land of Montrose and Ouray counties with portions of Gunnison and Delta counties. The majority of land in San Miguel County and some of Montrose County are in the San Miguel Basin Conservation District.
For a number of years, the boards have partnered on a variety of conservation projects and educational programs. According to Ken Lipton, President of the Shavano Conservation District: “The purpose of this consolidation is to strengthen and coordinate natural resource conservation activities in San Miguel County and the West End of Montrose County. The merger will provide additional financial resources to fund soil and water conservation programs and outreach and educational programs.”
“The San Miguel Basin Conservation District is currently inactive. By joining with the Shavano Conservation District, we will have a stronger voice in conservation issues and better serve our constituents throughout the San Miguel Basin,” Carl McKinney, president of the San Miguel Basin Conservation District said.
Shavano Conservation District Board Supervisor, Jack Brungardt, added: “Working together will preserve and enhance the mission of both Conservation Districts. There is strength in numbers and by consolidating Districts, we will be better able to serve the conservation needs and provide resources to landowners currently in the San Miguel Basin Conservation District.”
The petition for consolidation and boundaries for the proposed district will be available at the meeting and by contacting Alyssa Clarida at alyssa.clarida@state.co.us.
After the public hearing, a special election to address the consolidation is scheduled from 7 a.m. — 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 at the USDA Service Center, 102 Par Place in Montrose. Landowners or their official agents who are registered voters are eligible to vote in this election.
