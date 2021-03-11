Sheep shearing: The first real sign of spring

When you have 40,000 pounds or so of fine Merino wool, but it is still attached to 4,200 sheep, what to do? Ernie Etchart worked that matter out a year ago, when he paid Cliff Hoopes for shearing his sheep last spring.
“See you next year,” said Etchart, making an appointment for Hoopes to bring his sheep shearing operation to the Etchart Livestock headquarters in Montrose. So, this past week Hoopes showed up at the Etchart farm to shear 4,200 yearling ewes that Ernie and George Etchart own.
The Etcharts and their herders had moved the flock to the operation center on 5875 Road, west of Montrose. Hoopes rolled in with his specially designed trailer and hand-picked a crew of people who know how to efficiently remove and care for a year’s worth of wool from the animals without harming them. The shearing parlor is 40 feet long and has a music system pumping rock and roll into the frenetic scene.
According to Hoopes, an experienced shearer can do as many as 250 sheep in an eight-hour day, the beginners can do a hundred. It took Hoopes’ team less than four days to work through the Etchart flock.
The animals pass through a system of chutes and walkways to a queue on the other side of a canvas wall from the shearing room where six to eight shearers await. Each ewe is herded through a flap in the wall and placed, sometimes wrestled, into position by the shearer.
For most of the animals, the cutting lasts two to four minutes. After any nicks are treated with a spray, the newly shorn sheep are shown the way out the other side of the parlor and back into the sunlight.
Occasionally an animal will enter the parlor with a preexisting condition, such as a swollen, festering wound hidden by her wool. The shears will exacerbate the problem and there may be bleeding. Hoopes or his foreman step in with suture needles and thread to treat the wound right on the spot. The animal is administered an antibiotic and she goes her way.
The wool, meanwhile, goes down a slide on the other side of the trailer and is sorted and collected by others in Hoopes’ crew, including his wife Dawna. The collectors are experienced in sight-grading the wool and the various grades are separated and baled. Etchart will haul the wool to a buyer later in the spring.
Hoopes, who looks like a high school grad, is really 56 and has been shearing sheep since he was 16. He stopped actually shearing a couple of years ago. Now he owns the family business, which has been operating for 138 years.
Hoopes has two shearing crews in operation from February to May every year, covering five states. The family also owns sheep property in Utah and Wyoming. But, he says, it will not last forever.
“When I started there were 15 million sheep in this country. Now there are five (million),” Hoopes said. “Everything is a hassle when it comes to labor. We are always fighting with the state department to bring in the people we need. It is not going to get any easier.”
Part of the problem is that the people who do sheep stuff mostly come from places like Peru, New Zealand, England, Australia, and Spain. The availability of those people is generated, in part, by the fact that the sheep populations in all the producing countries are down. Australian sheep flocks once numbered close to 100 million, now they hover around 30 million.
Etchart faces the same labor issues in keeping his herdsman staff complete. On one hand, the U.S. seems to be arriving at an open borders state, on the other, the bureaucrats still throw up roadblocks for sheepherders and shearers.
Etchart keeps eight herdsmen on his payroll. The rest of their labor comes from Ernie, his bother George, and their family members.
The next major event in the year comes when they move their 4,200 sheep to higher elevations. The eight herdsmen while tend to sheep in various locations in the San Juan mountains as far away from Montrose as the Silverton area.
The Etcharts were among those who experimented with hemp two years ago. They leased some of their hay-growing ground to Blue Dog Hemp and, while they did not lose any cash, they ended up having to buy feed that they would have grown.
“We’re just now getting back into full production in growing feed,” Ernie said.
Asked if he has any plans to change his operation at all or add any new crops, he said that they would just keep doing what they do.
The one elephant in the room for the Etcharts is not an elephant at all; it is big gray wolves, 50 of them scheduled to be released in the San Juan mountains in a year, or maybe less.
“We are right in the middle of where they are going to be put,” said Ernie. The issue is a major concern, even though the state has to pay stockmen for any predator losses. “We haven’t been told what our payment will be yet,” he said.
The other matter is stockmen will have to prove a kill was made by a wolf, since wolves are not the only predator when it comes to sheep.
Hoopes, who has had experience with wolves already in Utah, says that they are paid $120 for a sheep kill. He is not sure that covers his losses when you consider what an ewe will produce in lambs and wool over a 10- to 12-year lifespan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.