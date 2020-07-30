Spelt planting increases in the area

If you were in England, it could get weird when you ask how to spell spelt. The answer would be spelt is spelt spelt. This could bring on a panic attack. But a goodly number of farmers on the Western Slope are not panicked at all; all that they have done is planted spelt, without asking how it is spelt. And the Uncompahgre Valley crop came through quite strong.
The 2020 Montrose/Delta spelt crop is all but harvested now, with only a couple of fields remaining uncut. During June and July, you would have seen it on Spring Creek Mesa, in the Shavano Valley, on Coal creek, on the California Mesa and elsewhere. According to Producers Co-op boss, Bob Beyer, spelt replaced hemp in a number of fields.
Spelt, if you are not familiar with it, is the mother grain. It preceded the bread wheat we have been planting in this country since the early 20th century. Its cultivation history dates to 5000 B.C. Spelt was a staple product in the medieval times and has almost always been part of the UK and Euro diets.
Spelt came to this country around 1890 and was highly useful, especially among western settlers like the Mormon community. It was eventually replaced by the somewhat more prolific bread wheat as the main baking flour producer. However, it is making a comeback. It is a grain with virtually no gluten and for a lot of folks that is particularly important. If you are into a low gluten intake, you probably consume a fair amount of spelt in everything from bread to soup.
The growers say it is pretty hardy, easy to grow, and there is a ready market. The Producers Co-op has a marketing agreement with a Midwest company that buys the Montrose/Delta area crops.
According to Jerry Allen at the Shavano Conservation District, the windy late spring and some heavy rains caused some of the crop to lay over. This made harvesting a touch and go operation.
Another grain you might see around the valley that looks a little like spelt is triticale (pronounced [tridiˈkālē]. It is a cross between wheat and rye. The fields of triticale that you will see locally are being raised as a fodder grain. It is a fairly high protein grain that was developed in Germany and Scotland. It grows quite well here.
