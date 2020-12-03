Telluride group studying meat-processing project

The headline in “Drovers” recently said: “Profit Tracker: Huge Packer Gains.”
The header covered a story by Greg Henderson and referenced a tool that most of us use called the “Sterling Profit Tracker.” The tracker is the product of Sterling Marketing and John Nalivka and is pretty much the industry standard for keeping up with the financial goings on in the beef business.
Turns out that last week beef processors registered a $519 per head profit margin, up $75 from the previous week. Feed yard operators found their take-home at $88, down a tad from the previous week. Producers, the folks who breed and grow the animals in question, are projected to make $51 per head for 2020. While it is tough for the beef folks, it is even tougher for the swine producers who are projected to lose $18 per head in a farrow-to-finish operation. The pork packers, on the other hand, will probably make $48 a head.
It is headlines and stories like this that are fueling activity among many production sectors in the county to investigate smaller, more producer-friendly processors.
That thinking is evident in things like the reader responses to Henderson’s piece. One reader said: “Our cheaper prices do not grow demand because the packer is like a vacuum cleaner sucking it all up for themselves at the farmer’s and consumer’s expense. Small local packers need to make a comeback.”
One community that is investigating in more localized processing operations is San Miguel County. Back in the spring, the talk became action and the county secured a grant in partnership with the Telluride Foundation. The Rural Economic Development Grant (REDI) comes from the Department of Local Affairs. The grant funded a study of “Existing and potential meat processing options for producers and for hunters.”
San Miguel County, like Montrose, Delta, and Ouray counties, has a number of major cattle producers and a large number of game hunters harvesting animals in prime hunting areas such as the Bray Ranch.
The study is already complete. It was conducted by Goldenhorn Consulting Group, a Tennessee-based firm. The company has extensive experience dealing with feasibility studies in the meat processing sector. The sum of the findings will be made public on Dec. 15 in a meeting (online via Zoom) between 3 and 5 p.m.
While the study was funded for San Miguel County, the Goldenhorn interviewers talked to producers in San Miguel, Ouray, and western Montrose counties. The questions asked were related to assessing the meat supplied by producers and the demand for a regional processing facility.
According to a foundation spokesman, some previews of the work’s findings include: “These surveys indicate that the majority of surveyed businesses would be interested in purchasing meat produced locally, even if that required paying a premium. Restaurants also indicated that serving local meat is prioritized over serving grass fed or organic meat.”
In another finding, area cattle and hog producers indicated that they would increase the size of their herds if a processing facility that could handle the load was built. Producers also indicated that some of them would finish more cattle for slaughter (or would start finishing cattle) if such a plant were made a reality.
According to the foundation, Goldenhorn Group will provide an update on the project’s next steps, including a desired management structure, the financial feasibility of a facility given livestock production figures collected from the aforementioned surveys, and the number of animals that would need to move through the facility to make it financially feasible.
Doylene Garvey is a producer in San Miguel County.
“It is very hard to find a processor in general. Right now, the earliest I can get a processing date for USDA approved ground beef is February and September for another plant,” she said Tuesday. She said both locations are three hours away from her ranch.
Garvey’s comment echoes other producers in the area. Having U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected products is essential for any plant that intends to do a large volume of slaughter and butchering.
More independent producers are looking to skip the typical market chain for cattle and Garvey is one.
“We are a cow/calf operation located in Nucla. We started selling ground beef about four years ago, since people have started wanting to know where their food comes from and wanting it local,” she said.
The Garvey Brothers Land and Cattle Company near Nucla in western Montrose County continues to change their operation. “We’ve expanded how many calves we take to the feedlot and we are selling half and whole beef as well,” Garvey said.
The majority of the historic Garvey outfit activity is selling calves in large quantities.
The Bray Ranches near Redvale is a major beef producer and the headquarters for a successful big game hunting business. Zandon Bray is the area’s Farm Bureau representative and has some definite thoughts on the matter of beef and game processing.
“It’s pretty tough to get an appointment with any meat processor these days, as they are all booked out months in advance. We refer hunters to AT’s Meatblock in Nucla for wild game processing and they do a good job for them. However, they are small and limited on what they can do,” Bray said.
Bray and his father, Bob, have discussed the idea of localized processing. The USDA inspection aspect is a serious matter.
“There is a lot that goes into bringing in a processing facility as far as inspection regulations, capacity, etc.,” Bray said. “But I think having an option in this area would be nice.”
Bray said that locally grown meat and produce have become extremely popular with consumers and having more local options for producers would be beneficial. A local facility may not be able to handle large numbers of animals, but it would provide a good option for producers who may want to use it on a small-scale basis to provide locally-grown meat to consumers.
The Zoom presentation on Dec. 15 will provide ample time for questions and conversations and will be recorded. Participants must register in advance for this meeting at: https://tinyurl.com/foundationag (redirects to link).
A confirmation email will be sent to registrants with the meeting link and password. Those who cannot log into the meeting can contact april@telluridefoundation.org for a downloadable recording of the event.
