You have to admire county commissioners who have a sense of humor.
The first item on the Montrose County commissioners’ agenda Wednesday was a resolution backing the people who produce meat in Montrose County. After almost every county, ag organization, and many cities and towns had already come to the fore in the name of animal husbandry, the Montrose panel added their four-bits worth.
Commission Chairwoman Sue Hansen read Resolution 12-2021 to a packed gallery. It began: “Whereas, Montrose County has been a rural agricultural community since its establishment in 1883, with agriculture being the driver of the county economy, spurred by multiple irrigation projects; and…”
Six more whereases touch on the many milestones of the ag business on the Western Slope and its importance to the local communities. Then the resolution politely laid out the commissioners’ feelings about meat.
“Now, therefore, the Board of County Commissioners finds and states the following:
We enthusiastically support our farmers and ranchers and applaud their dedication and ability to produce food in abundance.
Just as we would not show up for dinner at the Governor’s and First Gentleman’s home and ask, “Where’s the beef?” we hope those who adhere to vegetable-based diets can respect the rights of those who answer the question, “What’s for dinner?” with “beef, chicken, pork, or lamb please.”
While the Age of Asparagus may be upon us, this board will continue to support those who make a living raising beef, lamb, chicken, and pork.”
Hansen Commissioners Keith Caddy and Roger Rash voted unanimously in favor of the resolution that pans Gov. Jared Polis’ controversial proclamation that decreed the meat industry for wrecking the planet and killing people.
