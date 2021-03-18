Japanese General Isoroku Yamamoto said after his country bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941 that he feared they had awakened a sleeping giant. Of course, he was right.
I am no Sun Tzu or Yamamoto, but it just may be that the governor of Colorado has awakened another sleeping giant. That giant is made up of the thousands of men, women, and children who are the agricultural community in this state. The giant is awake and looking to cook some meat. That sound you hear is the bulls running up Colfax Avenue, looking for the missing stock show.
As if losing the beloved 101-year-old Western National Livestock show to Oklahoma this year was not enough, Jared Polis and his minions attempted a Pearl Harbor kind of scar on the livestock industry with his totally tone-deaf proclamation in our state two weeks ago of a Meat Out day. With rumblings of anger rising, it was followed by his damage control department’s silly explanation of the proclamation as a mere formality and nicety aimed at the vegan crowd. “It was nothing really,” they claimed. To whomever has been favored by a governor’s proclamation in the past, I guess he did not really mean it.
And so, without a proclamation, but rather by closing ranks in opposition, the farm and livestock industry in Colorado is sending a massive message to the governor on his Meat Out day. The smoky haze that will cover Colorado on Saturday of this week will let him and the rest of ag haters around the state know that meat is in. Big time. The smoke won’t smell like broccoli and beets burning, it will be the aroma of beef, lamb, pork, chicken, venison, elk, and turkey. That is not to say we might not have a broccoli salad or a roasted beet with our meat.
Every beef-raising county in the state has one-upped the gov with proclamations and resolutions calling for Meat In day on March 20. My inbox is full of notes about events in virtually every corner of the state. Even Gov. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska called for “Meat on the Menu Day” in his state for this Saturday. “That is a direct attack on our way of life here in Nebraska,” Ricketts, a Republican, said at a news conference in an Omaha meat shop.
Every producer’s organization in the state, hundreds of restaurants, and tens of thousands of meat lovers will be out in force this weekend. Here in Montrose, there will be a big Meat In Party at the Castle Auto Sales lot at 830 N. Townsend Ave. It is actually called the Great Montrose Ag Day Meat Fest, which in a way answers the bigger call that comes from the Legislature’s and governor’s apparent war on agriculture as another salvo was fired this week with the introduction of Colorado Senate Bill 21-087, the Agriculture Workers’ Rights bill.
The Great Montrose Ag Day Meat Fest kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday and goes until the food runs out. The event is being staged by the Uncompahgre Cattlemen’s Association with help from Montrose Cattlewomen, Western Slope Wool Growers, and the Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel County Farm Bureaus. Besides copious amounts of meat, there will be door prizes and other fun. Any donations offered will be accepted and proceeds will go to the Montrose and Olathe FFA chapters and the Montrose County 4-H.
I hope that the agriculture giant in Colorado truly is awakened, or woke, as the phrase goes nowadays. The majority in Colorado government, in general, has aligned itself with the anti-ag faction. Currently there are the badly planned closure of U.S. 50, the Agriculture Workers Rights bill, PAUSE, the Animals Right petition, wolves ready to rage in the San Juans, and a stalled water plan which cries climate change as the culprit in everything from bad planning to investors buying up water rights.
If people in farming and ranching can exhibit this kind of will in a campaign to embarrass the governor, they ought to be able to, say, convince people not to sign the PAUSE petition. We talk about sustainability a lot. Why cannot we sustain the will to battle back against the forces who see agriculture as something to be hated.
And so, what happened next?
What happened next is our governor penned an op-ed piece that appeared in the Fort Morgan Times, and in which he attempts to actually take credit for the massive meat promotion that comes out of his silly vegan proclamation. He wrote, “As an enormous booster of all Colorado products and our state as a whole, I’m excited to see the grassroots movement that my recent proclamation helped generate in support and promotion of Colorado beef products. I’m hopeful that this renewed support helps our producers and all who earn a living in ranching and the livestock industry.” I’ve got such a headache.
Then, on Tuesday past, Polis published another proclamation. It is a further attempt to reclaim some ground with the livestock industry. He has declared that next Monday, March 22, is Livestock Proud Day.
The new proclamation came at the behest of the Colorado Livestock Association, Colorado Dairy Farmers, Colorado Egg Producers, Colorado Pork Producers Council, Colorado Wool Growers Association, and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union.
The groups said that, “This official declaration by the Governor is a step forward in setting the record straight concerning the misinformation perpetuated (as in his meat out declaration two weeks ago) about the livestock industry’s impact on the environment, human nutrition, and animal welfare.”
With all of the typical whereas statements, the Governor is suddenly a fan of the people who eat red meat and grow animal crops. Here are the first two whereases:
WHEREAS, farmers and ranchers raise livestock to provide nutritious, affordable protein for families across the state, and throughout the nation, and animal proteins supply the body with essential nutrients, including sources of zinc, vitamins B12 and D, and fatty acids; and
WHEREAS, livestock graze lands that are not suitable for the production of crops and are able to convert solar energy in plants into protein-dense meat products; and…
Do you feel dirty yet?
Two weeks ago, we were the leading cause of death (right after COVID) but now we are the top of the food pyramid and the nutritional saviors of humanity.
I wonder if I posed as a vegan and complained about this prostitution would the Polis clan tell me it is just ceremonial.
So Governor, if you are really a big fan of agriculture, maybe you can provide some leadership to the people on your side of the aisle in the legislative branch.
