'Tis the season to be calving

This little black beauty was born last week at the Sanburg ranch in Bostwick Park. He was among the earliest arrivals on the slope. 

Colorado calves started arriving almost two weeks ago, in the heart of that Polar Vortex thing. Not good timing. But heifers tend to go shorter term than the experienced mama cows and suddenly there the calves are — cold and wet. The next several weeks will be a happy and stressful time for Western Slope ranchers, as the herd replenishes itself, sometimes under tough conditions.

Most of the new arrivals will be uneventful. Some however will need help. And reality states that some will not survive. This is also the season when pictures of puppies on platforms like Facebook and Pinterest are replaced by cute calf pictures.

This little white face Hereford enjoys a warm bath after being born on Tuesday of this week. He belongs to the Jutten Ranch, located on the Uncompahgre River 10 miles south of Montrose. Daris Jutten said that the calf was quite cold after birth but the bath brought him around. 

Tuesday morning of this week saw the arrival of a set of twin Hereford bulls born on the Jutten outfit at Colona. Daris Jutten was on hand to give a young heifer some help. One of the calves came right to life, but one needed the comfort of a warm bath to get his body temperature and metabolic engine started. Ergo, the picture Jutten posted on FB. The little whiteface is doing fine now.

The brother to the boy in the bathtub looks for his first meal from mom. The twins were Jutten’s first newborns of the season. 

In checking with other producers, we learn that calving is underway in earnest with the mama cows dropping 70-80 pound packages all over the place, amidst a warming break in the weather. That will make things a bit easier for the cows and their caretakers.

We did hear from one rancher who said that her calf crop was coming along nicely but they expected the drought conditions will cut the numbers.

If you are out driving near rangeland, keep an eye open for these little critters. Sometimes they slip out of under the fence wires and have been known to wander onto roadways. Don’t try to put them back in the paddock. If you do see a ranch headquarters nearby, stop and let the folks know. They will appreciate it. If it is not their calf, they’ll know whose it is.

