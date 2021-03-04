'Tis the season to be calving

Colorado calves started arriving almost two weeks ago, in the heart of that Polar Vortex thing. Not good timing. But heifers tend to go shorter term than the experienced mama cows and suddenly there the calves are — cold and wet. The next several weeks will be a happy and stressful time for Western Slope ranchers, as the herd replenishes itself, sometimes under tough conditions.
Most of the new arrivals will be uneventful. Some however will need help. And reality states that some will not survive. This is also the season when pictures of puppies on platforms like Facebook and Pinterest are replaced by cute calf pictures.
Tuesday morning of this week saw the arrival of a set of twin Hereford bulls born on the Jutten outfit at Colona. Daris Jutten was on hand to give a young heifer some help. One of the calves came right to life, but one needed the comfort of a warm bath to get his body temperature and metabolic engine started. Ergo, the picture Jutten posted on FB. The little whiteface is doing fine now.
In checking with other producers, we learn that calving is underway in earnest with the mama cows dropping 70-80 pound packages all over the place, amidst a warming break in the weather. That will make things a bit easier for the cows and their caretakers.
We did hear from one rancher who said that her calf crop was coming along nicely but they expected the drought conditions will cut the numbers.
If you are out driving near rangeland, keep an eye open for these little critters. Sometimes they slip out of under the fence wires and have been known to wander onto roadways. Don’t try to put them back in the paddock. If you do see a ranch headquarters nearby, stop and let the folks know. They will appreciate it. If it is not their calf, they’ll know whose it is.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.