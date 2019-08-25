Everyone with a phone is by now likely familiar with the dreaded robocall and scams that proliferate through that technology.
Everyone.
“We have gotten robocalls here at the office, rolling to everyone’s phone,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Seth Ryan said. He said that includes the “IRS scam,” in which an automated voice informs recipients of such dire situations as their social security numbers being suspended because of suspicious activity, or an impending arrest for failure to pay taxes.
Ryan and other members of the 7th Judicial District and local law enforcement have received some of the estimated 120 million robocalls made to Colorado residents last year.
That number of calls charts out to about 20 per resident, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and, according to a report this year from the FCC, nearly half of all cell phone calls in the country will be spam calls, 90 percent of which will pop up as coming from a familiar area code.
Although tracking down those responsible is difficult, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is hopeful a new partnership with other attorneys general and private telecomm companies will curb incidences of illegal robocalls.
A coalition of 51 state prosecutors and 12 phone companies on Thursday formally announced an accord with core principles to battle the bots.
“The top complaint we receive at our office is illegal robocalls. As attorney general, I am committed to undertaking whatever steps I can to address these unwanted calls,” Weiser said in a news release announcing the coalition.
“Stopping them will require collaboration across the public and private sectors and the adoption of new technological tools to prevent scammers from engaging in this menacing activity,” said Weiser, who is a member of the executive committee of the National Association of Attorneys General robocall task force.
The principles tackle robocalls through both prevention and enforcement.
Under them, phone companies will implement call-blocking technology at the network level — at no cost to customers. They also agreed to make free, simple blocking and labeling tools available, and to implement technology to help verify that calls are from a valid source. Additionally, the businesses will monitor their networks for robocall traffic.
On the enforcement end, the companies will help the attorneys general offices identify real consumers, in order to identify and investigate scammers who engage in spoofing; investigate and act against suspicious callers by notifying law enforcement and attorneys general; work with those agencies to trace origins and require other phone companies with which they contract to cooperate in traceback identification.
Many robocalls — especially the annoying ones — are illegal under Colorado’s No Call Act and under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act federally, Ayla Besemer, assistant director of communications for the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, said.
“Robocall investigation can be difficult for a number of reasons,” she said.
“First, it is often challenging to trace the origin of a robocall received, since it can go through many different carriers and exchanges. Second, even when the call is traced back, it often originates from overseas, making catching and prosecuting the offenders especially challenging.”
There have not been local prosecutions of which Ryan is aware — and that is because, as Besemer said, it’s difficult to pinpoint their origin.
“We have not had a case like that. One of the main reasons is because of how difficult it is to figure out who is responsible for the call; whether it’s coming from somewhere in Montrose, or somewhere overseas,” Ryan said.
A prosecutor has to be able to prove a specific person is responsible for an illegal robocall, and the frequently multi-layered nature of the scams makes that hard, he said.
“I think law enforcement across the country, whether a big city or a small town, is running into that same issue,”Ryan said.
He said the AG’s office has always been a good resource in assisting in cases, especially in rural and small jurisdictions.
Robocalls are not the only method by which telephone scams occur. Sometimes, real people make the calls, or the scams come via text messages.
Often, these entail false business or investment opportunities or free product trials, according to U.S. government advisories. Scams might also offer “free” grants and lotteries or, as with the IRS scam, threaten jail or lawsuits if money is not paid.
Experts recommend registering with the National Do Not Call Registry at 1-888-382-1222 or at donotcall.gov.
Report scams to the FTC at 1-877-382-4357. Report robocalls and unwanted telemarketing calls to the Do Not Call Registry and report caller ID spoofing to the Federal Communications Commission at 1-888-225-5322.
For more about common scams of all kinds, visit usa.gov and enter “scam” in the search bar.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.