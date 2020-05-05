When it came to experimental aircraft, few could match the knowledge of Graham Meyer, those who knew him said Monday, one day after he died in a crash at Delta’s Blake Field.
"He was a very valued member in our airplane community. It will be a big hole trying to fill his shoes, with what he knew,” said Clayton Caywood, president of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1373.
Meyer was apparently piloting an aircraft that crashed into the hillside on the south side of the runway Sunday morning.
According to National Transportation Safety Board records on file for its tail number, the plane was a fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft with a certificate valid through the end of 2021.
Caywood said Meyer was helping another man, who had recently purchased the aircraft and found the plane not to be as he expected.
The plane came down shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday.
A witness playing golf at Devil’s Thumb described the aircraft as making a "chainsaw" sound and noticed its wings were alternating up and down as it descended, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said.
The witness then saw a plume of dust or smoke and called 911.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with the Delta Fire Department, emergency medical technicians, the Delta County Ambulance District and CareFlight of the Rockies, responded and located the wreckage. The pilot and lone occupant was found deceased.
Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB investigators are investigating the crash and could have a preliminary report out within two weeks. A final report, with a finding on the cause of the crash, could take much longer, up to two years.
Although the NTSB would ordinarily travel to the scene and look at the crash site, then conduct a detailed examination of the wreckage before proceeding with interviews and assembling paperwork, the coronavirus is changing the sequencing of the investigation, Eric Weiss, a duty officer for the agency, said.
The NTSB is relying on the FAA and local officials to provide information and conducting the paperwork leg of its investigation first. Since the wreckage is considered evidence and is to be stored in a secure location, the NTSB would be able to view it at a later time.
Caywood said Meyer had been a member of the EAA Chapter 1373 since its founding about 14 years ago and also was a member of EAA Chapter 800 in the Mack area.
"We’re truly sad. Our thoughts and prayers are for his family and friends. We’ll let the officials try and determine what happened. Unfortunately, it’s a sad outcome,” EAA Chapter 800 president Jim Austin said.
"He was a pilot and started flying at an early age. He had flown hang gliders, airplanes and airplanes he had built,” Caywood said.
Meyer was a technical counselor for the Delta EAA chapter.
"There’s not many experimental aircraft flying around western Colorado, Grand Junction or here, that Graham hadn’t helped somebody with,” Caywood said.
He said Meyer was an engineer, as well as a classical guitarist. Another experimental aircraft pilot described Meyer as the chapter’s “electronic wizard” in a Delta County Independent interview last year.
"He was very free with his time to come help people out. Even that aircraft he flying Sunday was one he was helping someone else with. He was a very well-rounded individual. I would say he was probably one of the smartest men I ever met,” Caywood added.
"There’s hardly a home-built aircraft in this area that Graham hasn’t helped people with. We were very, very fortunate to have him.
"…He deserves to be honored.”
