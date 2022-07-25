AJGA golf returns to Bridges, city Aug. 1-4

The American Junior Golf Association returns to Montrose Aug. 1-4 in a three-day tournament involving 78 collegiate and foreign competitors. It’ll be held at the Bridges. The first AJGA Junior Open at the Bridges presented by the City of Montrose was held in 2021. Zachary Pollo of California, second from right, a member of the University of Arizona golf team, won the tournament. Also pictured from left include Ty Jennings, a tournament organizer, Bill Bell, city manager-Montrose, and Eric Feeley, general manager and PGA professional at the Bridges.

 (Montrose Daily Press/ file photo)

Seventy-eight of the world’s best young golfers and their families return to Montrose Aug. 1-4 with the American Junior Golf Association Open at the Bridges, presented by the City of Montrose.

Division One and world-ranked amateur golfers from Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea and three from China will compete for three days and 54 holes of stroke play. Also included in the four days of events will be a junior-amateur tournament, involving the competitors and local golfers in a fund-raiser for the Montrose Junior Golf Alliance and the Montrose Impact Scholarship fund.



