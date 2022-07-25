AJGA golf returns to Bridges, city Aug. 1-4

The American Junior Golf Association returns to Montrose Aug. 1-4 in a three-day tournament involving 78 collegiate and foreign competitors. It’ll be held at the Bridges. The first AJGA Junior Open at the Bridges presented by the City of Montrose was held in 2021. Zachary Pollo of California, second from right, a member of the University of Arizona golf team, won the tournament. Also pictured from left include Ty Jennings, a tournament organizer, Bill Bell, city manager-Montrose, and Eric Feeley, general manager and PGA professional at the Bridges.
Seventy-eight of the world’s best young golfers and their families return to Montrose Aug. 1-4 with the American Junior Golf Association Open at the Bridges, presented by the City of Montrose.
Division One and world-ranked amateur golfers from Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea and three from China will compete for three days and 54 holes of stroke play. Also included in the four days of events will be a junior-amateur tournament, involving the competitors and local golfers in a fund-raiser for the Montrose Junior Golf Alliance and the Montrose Impact Scholarship fund.
Four local golfers — Noah Richmond, Jake Legg, Kayden Adams Hayden Hart — have qualified for the tournament. There will be one additional qualifying round on Sunday, July 31, with contestants coming from Seattle, Las Vegas, even Peru, to earn a spot in the field of 55 young men and 23 women.
Also returning to Montrose will be AJGA staffers to manage the tournament. The AJGA was founded in 1978 to develop young golfers, ages 12 to 19, through competition and scholarship. The nonprofit is based out of Braselton, Georgia, and the tournament director will be Adam Young of Atlanta. The AJGA stages more than 200 golf events throughout the year.
In the inaugural AJGA-City of Montrose-Bridges tournament of 2021, more than $16,000 was raised from the junior-amateur tournament.
The Montrose Junior Golf Alliance, which was formed five years ago involving some 100-plus golfers with instruction that addresses play but rules and etiquette, features a six-week summer camp at all three Montrose golf courses. The group received a donation as did five graduating seniors from Montrose High School; each won a $2,000 scholarship.
The receipts from last year’s tournament came through earlier this year to city coffers. According to Ty Jennings, one of the tournament organizers and working with the AGJA for receipt data, almost $300,000 was generated from the 2021 event, tax money from lodging, restaurant, and retail sales.
In addition to the field of competitors and their families, university golf team coaches also attend. Last year, coaches from the University of Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado State and Colorado Mesa University walked the course to evaluate and recruit the golfers to their programs.
Zachary Pollo of Rocklin, California, won the men’s bracket with a score of 69-60-72—201. He is a member of the University of Arizona’s golf team. His 12-under round of 60 established a new course record by four shots at the Bridges.
Montgomery Ferreira of Tacoma, Washington, won the women’s competition with a 70-71-62—203 score. Her final round 62, also a record. She now plays for Notre Dame.
“These are next-level kids, top collegiate players who could turn professional,” said Jennings. AGJA alumni include Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Michelle Wie, Lexi Thompson and other stars of the PGA and LPGA tours. Phil Mickelson has won the most AJGA golfer of the year titles with eight.
As with any event of this size, there is much cooperation between the presenting sponsors and the host. “We couldn’t do with it without the City of Montrose and the city council that supports it,” added Jennings.
Too, the Bridges – which provides staff, meals, golf course maintenance, among other amenities – has been involved from the start and with planning and coordinating with the city and the AJGA staffs.
“We had a great tournament, a good start and we started working on this year’s event after we wrapped up last year,” said Eric Feeley, the general manager of the Bridges and PGA professional.
Some 70 volunteers participated in last year’s tournament in a variety of support roles for either single or multi-day commitments. Lorie Bollig and Susan Wittman were the volunteer coordinators. To volunteer, contact Bollig: lorie.bollig@gmail.com. The public is welcome to be part of the galleries for the tournament.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone