All of the ballots have been counted in the November election and the margin between incumbent Eric Kelley and challenger Dawn Schieldt has only widened by one vote, which can trigger an automatic recount under Colorado statute.
On election night, the final results showed Kelley up with an 18-vote lead. Now that 136 additional ballots have been added to the preliminary results, which includes ballots initially rejected for invalid signatures and overseas ballots that arrived after Election Day, a recount is likely.
Recounts are required under state law if the margin between two candidates is less than 0.5 percent. Kelley's lead over Schieldt is only 0.3 percent.
However, Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said that the recount can be waived if Schieldt decides to withdraw from the election.
If Schieldt withdraws, the school district would also need to give written notice of waiving the automatic recount. Laurie Laird, the designated election official for MCSD, said that's a decision that would be made at a later point in time between the school board and superintendent.
The Daily Press has reached out to Schieldt for comment.
Schieldt has until Nov. 23 to decide whether to withdraw from the election. The last day to complete a statutory recount is Dec. 7, but Guynes has previously told the Daily Press that she hopes that they will be able to complete a recount before Thanksgiving on Nov. 25.
The certification of the election itself by bipartisan officials is scheduled for Nov. 18, but the recount would happen after that. All of the nearly 14,000 ballots would have to be re-tabulated and the process would take at least two days.
Also, Guynes said that the recount would have to be certified by different people than the election certifiers for the main election, but the new people would have to undergo a "learning curve" to familiarize themselves with the voting software.
As outlined in Colorado law, the school district would have to pay for the recount.
Guynes, who has been working with the county since 2015, has not had to oversee a recount before, so she could not give a cost estimate. One of the biggest costs would be overtime pay for hourly county workers.
A special meeting of the board is scheduled for Nov. 30 for the incumbents and new board member to take the oath of office and elect board officers, such as president and secretary. Unless a recount changes the outcome of the District F election, Eric Kelley will be seated on the board.
Schieldt was a part of a slate of candidates who ran as the "conservative choice," along with Andrew Neal in District C and Cortney Loyd in District E. Neal lost to retired teacher Alice Murphy and incumbent Sarah Fishering won over Loyd in District E.
This is a developing story and will be updated.