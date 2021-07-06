Montrose County is no longer a defendant in an ex-worker’s claim that he lost his job for engaging in free speech and for attempting to raise questions about government waste and corruption.
Jonathan Goodman amended his federal lawsuit to drop the county — but added the Montrose County Board of Commissioners; Commissioner Keith Caddy; Commissioner Roger Rash, and Ken Norris, who was county manager at the time of Goodman’s dismissal from the Montrose County Road and Bridge Department. (Norris is now facilities director.)
Commissioner Sue Hansen, Public Works Director Keith Laube and Assistant Human Resources Director Leslie Quon remain as case parties.
The individuals named are sued in their individual and official capacities.
A response to Goodman’s complaint is pending, with the parties having agreed to a filing extension of Aug. 16.
The defendants’ legal counsel was at last report reviewing the complaint, which was first filed in March, and did not at that time have a statement on the lawsuit. In mid-June, Goodman filed his amended complaint, adding the other parties.
Goodman began with the county in 2016 as an equipment operator and moved up through the ranks, racking up raises and good performance reviews. His amended complaint states that a promotion he was in line for was put on hold in early 2020, because of how COVID-19 was striking the budget.
Last July, on his day off, Goodman called Hansen, who represented the commission district in which he lived. He raised concerns about the mask mandate then in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, asking to discuss with Hansen how it would be enforced, since she was on a governor’s task force about the mandate, the new complaint says.
Hansen reportedly referred Goodman to the sheriff’s office for enforcement questions, and Goodman then told her about concerns he had with a bridge replacement in Cimarron, eastern Montrose County. Despite the price tag exceeding $750,000, the project did not fix the issues with the bridge, Goodman reportedly told Hansen.
“Mr. Goodman raised these issues because of his concern that both of these projects were fraud on the taxpayer, constituted waste by the government, and that there was possible corruption in the award of these contracts,” plaintiff’s attorney Andy McNulty wrote in the amended filing.
Goodman told Hansen this and that it seemed to him she hadn’t given the project oversight, the document says, going on to say that Hansen told Goodman to assemble evidence and get back with her.
But one day later, he was “unceremoniously” fired by Norris and given no reason, Goodman alleges in his complaint.
“There was no cause, let alone good cause, for his termination,” McNulty wrote, after reiterating points from the initial complaint: that Goodman hadn’t spoken as part of his job with the county, but had instead called his elected representative about issues unrelated to his job duties. That call, also, did not cause disruption within the road and bridge department, McNulty said.
The suit alleges Hansen met with Caddy and Rash to talk about Goodman’s phone call prior to him being fired. Per the complaint, all three commissioners “decided to terminate Mr. Goodman’s employment with Montrose County based on his phone call with (Hansen). Defendants … directed Norris to terminate Mr. Goodman.”
Quon and Laube, who had delegated authority as final policymakers with respect to their individual departments, were also part of the termination, Goodman argues in his suit.
Being dismissed violated his First Amendment rights of free speech, because he would not have been fired but for engaging in conduct the amendment protects, the complaint contends. What happened to Goodman “can be expected to chill a reasonable person” from also exercising his or her First Amendment rights; further, the defendants’ actions were because of the views Goodman expressed, the complaint also alleges.
Each defendant failed to intervene to prevent a violation of the First Amendment, even though each should have reasonably known Goodman had a clearly established right to speak his mind while off the clock, McNulty argued.
The suit further alleges Hansen, Caddy, Rash, Norris, Laube and Quon violated Goodman’s First Amendment right to petition his government for the redress of grievance, and they did so with intent and knowingly.
Their alleged actions deprived Goodman of “due process and of rights, privileges, liberties and immunities secured by the Constitution of the United States.”
Goodman in his lawsuit levied similar First Amendment claims against the Board of County Commissioners as an entity. He has asked for a jury trial to determine relief and damages.
On June 30, the U.S. District Court granted the defendants’ unopposed motion to extend to Aug. 16 the time by which they must file a response.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
