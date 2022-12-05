All Points Transit seeks public input for new regional route through series of open houses

An All Points Transit bus waits for passengers outside the Montrose County Justice Center on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. A new route connecting Montrose and Delta could be added. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
All Points Transit is seeking public opinion on a new regional route, through a series of open house events in Montrose and Delta.
The new route, a product of an eight-month study last year, would provide hourly connections between the communities of Montrose, Olathe and Delta. The route will also have a stop at the Technical College of the Rockies to support student transportation.
The route has been an identified need in transit plans for the almost 11 years Sarah Curtis has been with the non-profit transit service.
“So it’s been a long identified need for the region,” said Curtis, All Points Transit (APT) executive director. “We had an opportunity to apply for a grant that would help fund it for at least for a couple of years.”
Curtis said that the new route would be considered a pilot for its first few years as APT works on long-term funding.
The transit service partnered with a third party consultant to study options for new services in 2021, with a focus on flexible scheduling, diverse ridership and bridging longstanding needs with modern transportation.
The microtransit program is expected to launch by March 1.
APT provided an average of 4,000 rides per month this year and hopes to produce an additional 25,000 trips per year following the new route’s launch. Curtis said reaching this goal will likely take some time.
“It’s an exciting route for us because there’s different riders that we hope will utilize the service, including students and commuters,” Curtis said of the route. “We also hear frequently about a need for medical transportation between the communities, so we believe it’ll be a multi purpose kind of route and we’re really looking forward to getting the community input on it.”
Community members can attend any of the four scheduled open houses to learn about proposed stop times and locations, fares and operational hours and provide feedback. Attendees are also encouraged to help name the new route.
Spanish translation services will be available and refreshments will be served.
Anyone who needs a ride to participate can call All Points Transit at 970-249-0128.
Open houses are at the following locations and times:
