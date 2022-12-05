All Points Transit seeks public input for new regional route through series of open houses

An All Points Transit bus waits for passengers outside the Montrose County Justice Center on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. A new route connecting Montrose and Delta could be added. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

All Points Transit is seeking public opinion on a new regional route, through a series of open house events in Montrose and Delta.

The new route, a product of an eight-month study last year, would provide hourly connections between the communities of Montrose, Olathe and Delta. The route will also have a stop at the Technical College of the Rockies to support student transportation.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

