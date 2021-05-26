All Points Transit and the Montrose Recreation District are partnering in a program that will offer free rides to Montrose youth from June 1 through Aug. 31.
The program, previously offered in 2018 and 2019, extends to those 17 and younger for use on all public bus routes, including the two primary routes offered in Montrose: The Townsend Express and the Main Street Shuttle.
Kids can travel anywhere on the Montrose bus route, as well as take advantage of the routes to and from Olathe. Round trips out of Montrose start at the Montrose Transfer Station at 7 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
According to the APT press release, the Montrose Community Recreation Center and the Montrose Field House are anticipated to be popular destinations for the program, although they aren’t the only stops youth can make via the public bus.
Other recreational stops include access to trails via West Main TrailHead and bowling at the Rose Bowl.
Bus riders who travel to stops via bike can make use of the bike racks installed in each bus. Program organizers hope that students with summer jobs will take advantage of the free transportation to get to and from work, according to the press release.
“The MRD continues in its exceptional history of partnering whenever and wherever there is opportunity to connect services throughout the community. We are proud of the strong alliance with All Points Transit to help ensure that youth can move safely throughout the town to stay active — whether to play at the Community Recreation Center, the Montrose Field House and outdoor pool or the parks in between,” said Mari Steinbach, executive director of the Montrose Recreation District.
For APT, safety is a top priority. It encourages parents and bus riders to reach out for reassurance and information.
Children under 10 are must be accompanied by an adult or older sibling when riding the public buses. Parents are welcome to call the APT and speak with staff members about rides their children may need, expectations for their children, any concerns they may have or to talk through a schedule or route with a dispatcher, or even to give drivers a heads up that their child will be getting on the bus, APT Executive Director Sarah Curtis said.
“We really try to make it about community service and we want people to be comfortable and excited about riding with us,” said Curtis.
All Points still requires masks for all drivers and passengers and ask that everyone arrive with their masks to wear on the bus, Curtis added. Each bus will either run air filters or have windows open on both sides and drivers continue to engage in “enhanced cleaning procedures that have been in place since the start of the pandemic,”she said.
Curtis advises that passengers stay safely back from the street, but make themselves clearly visible so the driver knows someone is waiting to be picked up. If a driver doesn’t see someone standing at the stop, then the bus won’t stop.
“If someone is riding for the first time or they want some reassurance, they can always call us and give a dispatcher a heads up that a passenger will be waiting at a stop at a certain time,” said Curtis.
All Points also offers trip planning services and travel training through its Mobility Management Program.
“If a passenger wants to learn how to use the bus, have a staff member ride with them the first time or help coordinate a bus route, whether it’s getting from point A to B through town or riding their bike to the bus stop and getting it on the bus, then that’s something we offer,” Curtis said.
“We are very appreciative of the Montrose Rec District for making this possible for the community. The public bus can be a source of independence for kids who want to get around on their own and a relief for parents who are not always able to provide rides.”
The Montrose / Olathe Public Flex Bus runs 6:30 a.m. –7 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Olathe Shuttle runs to and from Olathe at 7 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. Route maps and schedules are available at www.allpointstransit.com/routes and at the All Points Transit office at 175 Merchant Drive in Montrose.
Call 970-240-1951 for more information or to schedule an off-route pick up.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.