MHS' Advanced Jazz Band performing at the 2023 Colorado Music Educators Association Music Convention in January. They are one of two high school jazz bands invited to play this year. (Courtesy photo/Domanni Barkley)
This past January was a bit different for Montrose High School's Advanced Jazz Band. Normally, the band would have been playing a jazz festival in Fort Lewis, but this year members found themselves heading north towards the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs to perform at the 2023 Colorado Music Educators Association (CMEA) Music Convention.
“This year was actually kind of unusual,” said MHS band director Sheridan Loyd, explaining the significance of the band's invitation to the CMEA convention. “We were one of two high schools selected, which is a huge honor for us.”
This is a big deal. And a first for a jazz band at MHS.
MHS has two jazz bands: intermediate and advanced. In order for a student to enter the advanced jazz band they must submit an audition video, performing music that Loyd has selected for them.
According to Loyd, these students showcase different styles and demonstrate an ability to play different kinds of scales, along with other elements of jazz.
This school year around 23 students were selected for the advanced band. During a typical year, the group will perform three to five songs in multiple school concerts held in December, March and May. On top of this, the band will compete in two festivals: the Fort Lewis Jazz Festival and the Colorado West Music Invitational.
This year, though, the jazz band lists the CMEA conference among its performances. The band had to submit recordings of their work last year in order to be considered for the honor.
Band student Vaughn Gann called the performance a “very high-level presentation.” Gann plays trombone, and this is his second year in the advanced jazz band. He mentioned that it took a lot of work and practice to be able to perform for CMEA.
“It was super nerve-wracking because there were a lot of big names there,” said sophomore Vivian Ficco, who has also been in advanced jazz for two years. “A lot of really professional musicians, high school band directors that, like — you wanted to perform well in front of them.”
Ficco plays drums and does auxiliary work for the band.
Loyd said the band spent the whole fall semester building skills and working on improvisation.
“This year we really just had to dive in and fine tune these pieces,” Loyd said. “Coming out of COVID it can be challenging for students to get back into the swing of doing festivals and performing, and they’ve done a really great job of kind of rising to the occasion and diving back into that.”
Loyd had some people to rely on for help in preparation for such a performance. Both of the district’s middle school band directors came to work with the students.
“It was really a full, kind of, district effort to get them ready and have these pieces, like, really fine tuned at a level they hadn’t had to prepare before,” Loyd recalled.
The advanced jazz band is not done yet. This Friday, both of the school's jazz bands, along with MHS’ Symphonic Band, will perform at Colorado West.
“They work so hard,” said Loyd, sharing that the students learn on average 20 to 25 songs a year. When choosing songs for them to perform, Loyd says she finds ones that cater to all of her students and their strengths.
“We have a lot of fun," Ficco said. "We work really hard. It’s a fun program.”
While she had played piano for a while, Ficco joined band in sixth grade. After hearing her middle school’s jazz band perform she knew it was something she wanted to pursue.
Gann also joined band in middle school, at Centennial his eighth grade year. He refers to band as a reset, stating he was very introverted going into band, but has now made friendships and become more outgoing through the roles he has held in the multiple bands he participates in.
“It’s just full of a lot of really passionate kids and teachers," Gann said.
Gann and Ficco are also part of the school’s marching band.
“It will always be a part of me,” said Ficco, describing what being in the band means to her.
The district’s band programs hold an annual fundraiser to fund their trips and other program costs.
On Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m., MHS is hosting a swing dance in the school's auxiliary gym. Both the MHS intermediate and advanced jazz bands will perform along with Centennial Middle School’s jazz band, playing swing tunes for those in attendance.
The event is open to everyone and free to attend, but they do accept donations at the door. All of the proceeds go towards supporting the MHS jazz program. Snacks and drinks will be available.
