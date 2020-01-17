Alleged ‘cult’ leader’s murder trial opens in Gunnison

Hundreds of Gunnison County residents were summoned for jury selection this week in the trial of a woman accused in the 2017 deaths of two young sisters. Madani Ceus was originally charged in San Miguel County in the deaths of Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshall, 8.
Due to the high volume of the jury pool — nearly 600 people were summoned — the selection took place at the Fred Field Center and began Monday. Ceus’ case was originally set to take place in Montrose County, however it was moved to Gunnison County in the fall of 2019 because of the availability of a larger court facility and a wider jury pool.
Ceus is charged with first-degree murder and fatal chid abuse for the deaths of the children, whose bodies were found in an abandoned, tarp-covered car on a Norwood farm.
Ceus is one of five individuals charged in the case.
News reports of the related cases described Ceus as an apparent “spiritual leader” of a traveling “doomsday cult,” who allegedly ordered the girls to be kept in the car without food or water to “purify” them. By the time they were found in September of 2017, their bodies were badly decomposed, making the exact cause of death difficult to determine; however, it is most likely the sisters died of heat, dehydration and starvation.
The other defendants who were charged in the deaths are Ceus’ husband, Ashford Archer; the girls’ mother, Nashika Bramble; Frederick “Alec” Blair, and Ika Eden.
Archer was convicted of two counts of child abuse resulting in death and sentenced to 24 years in prison in June 2019; he plans to appeal. Bramble was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in October 2019 on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse resulting death.
Blair was sentenced to 12 years in October 2019 after pleading guilty to an accessory charge.
Eden was deemed legally incompetent to face trial for charges of fatal child abuse.
Given that Bramble and Archer had jury trials in Montrose County, Ceus’ case called for a new jury pool for selection, as the spokeswoman for the 7th Judicial District Sherry McKenzie explained in an e-mail to the Times.
“Our rural communities are less populated than our metropolitan communities,” McKenzie wrote. “Holding two significant homicide cases in Montrose County required calling a large number of registered voters for the jury pool for each of these trials. This could have possibly depleted the jury pool to an extent (so), a third jury could not have been empaneled for the Ceus trial.”
A jury questionnaire was included in the summons that allowed potential jurors to include any circumstances that may interfere with their ability to serve on the jury for a significant amount of time. McKenzie said questionnaires are typically used in “complex and high profile” trials such as Ceus’.
Opening arguments began Wednesday at the Gunnison County Courthouse and the trial is expected to run for three weeks.
First published in the Gunnison Country Times and reprinted with permission.
Roberta Marquette can be contacted at 970-641-1414 or at roberta@gunnisontimes.com.
