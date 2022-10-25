A Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy and three others escaped severe injury when a vehicle crossed into the deputy’s lane of travel on Oct. 22 and sideswiped the patrol unit.
Alcohol is suspected in the crash. The other vehicle’s driver was ultimately arrested on suspicion of DUI, having an open alcohol container, and prohibited use of a weapon because guns were in the vehicle.
Sheriff’s Cmdr. Ty Cox said the deputy, who is stationed in Montrose, was coming home from a shift he had covered on the West End. As he drove on Colorado 90 shortly after 5 p.m. Oct. 22, a Toyota Tacoma crossed completely into his lane of travel.
The deputy, whom Cox declined to identify, saw the oncoming vehicle and drove into the bar ditch in an attempt to avoid a collision. The Tacoma nonetheless sideswiped the patrol unit, which was damaged enough to later require towing.
Cox said the deputy got out of his vehicle to check on the Tacoma's occupants, but it was nowhere to be found. He suspected the driver had fled, so he began driving his damaged vehicle west to look for the Tacoma, but did not find it.
The deputy’s sergeant directed him to return to the crash site, to which the Colorado State Patrol had been summoned. As he drove back, the deputy spotted three people climbing up an embankment near the crash site. He then saw the Tacoma upside down in trees about 15 feet off the roadway.
The deputy began checking to see if the Tacoma’s occupants were injured. Paramedics responded; Cox said no severe injuries were determined.
“Thankfully, our deputy wasn’t injured. This obviously could have been a lot worse than it was. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the crash. It was a scary deal,” he said.
A 29-year-old in the Tacoma allegedly admitted to being the driver and apologized for the accident, Cox said.
The CSP is investigating the crash.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
