A Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy and three others escaped severe injury when a vehicle crossed into the deputy’s lane of travel on Oct. 22 and sideswiped the patrol unit.

Alcohol is suspected in the crash. The other vehicle’s driver was ultimately arrested on suspicion of DUI, having an open alcohol container, and prohibited use of a weapon because guns were in the vehicle.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

