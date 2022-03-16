After hesitations and pauses, Jared Newman on Monday pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting wire fraud.
Statements made in court March 14 indicate that he disputes the federal government’s contention that he was the mastermind of a fake invoice scheme that defrauded Western Area Power Authority in Montrose of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Newman, now 44, admitted by his plea that he was part of a multi-party scheme that entailed setting up various companies through which WAPA was billed for parts and supplies it never received.
Newman disputed his level of involvement, but replied with “yes, Your Honor,” when U.S. District Judge Regina Rodriguez asked if he was pleading guilty because he was guilty.
When asked to explain his conduct using his own words, Newman paused for several minutes before saying: “I falsely misrepresented items sold to the government.”
Rodriguez then prompted him by asking if he had received payments.
“Not directly from the government, is that what you’re asking?” he said.
“Tell me what happened in your own words,” Rodriguez replied and Newman responded that “materials were purchased through companies I worked for.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the charging complaint and in complaints against several other defendants that Newman had enlisted his brother, Jacob Newman, as well as Ashley Oldham, Maranda Fraze, Charles Branson, Britni Branson, John Atwood and Matthew Cline to create and register shell companies purporting to sell goods to WAPA.
Except for Cline, these defendants have since pleaded guilty to various offenses. Cline is set for trial Oct. 3 on a charges of aiding and abetting wire fraud.
According to the government, the WAPA scheme also involved creating phony invoices through the shell companies. WAPA, misled by false representations, paid out about $880,000 over a few years, of which Jared Newman kept a total exceeding $650,000, while kicking back smaller amounts to his codefendants.
“The government has alleged there were kickbacks that were paid as the result of false representations for supplies that were submitted as false. Is that correct? … I need to understand that you understand what you are pleading guilty to,” Rodriguez said Monday.
“Yes, Your Honor, I am pleading guilty to those facts stated on the plea agreement,” Newman said.
Rodriguez noted his hesitation and asked if he was sure, because he would not be allowed to change his plea once it was formally accepted: “Once I accept this plea, it’s done.”
Newman then said he understood and — again after hesitating — replied “yes” when the judge read out the elements of the charge that included a scheme to defraud and intent to defraud.
When Rodriguez asked if it was accurate to say the scheme entailed using interstate or foreign wire transfers, Newman was not certain.
“I don’t know what that means. I’m going to say yes. I agree with the plea agreement,” he said, going on to decline her offer of a few moments to speak with his attorney.
“No ma’am, I am ready to take responsibility for what I’ve done,” Newman said.
As it is defined, aiding and abetting means that Newman intentionally associated himself in some way with the crime of wire fraud and intentionally participated in it as he would in something he wanted to see happen.
The plea hearing hit another brief snag when Rodriguez asked about that.
“No ma’am, I don’t believe, Your Honor,” Newman said.
At this point, defense attorney Greg Daniels directed his client to the applicable portion of the plea agreement.
The document states Newman worked for WAPA between 2014 and 2017 and outlined the scheme.
According to the plea agreement, shortly after he began working in WAPA’s warehouse — where he was responsible for ordering, inventorying and document the purchase of supplies — Newman began working with friends, family members and a coworker “in a fraudulent billing scheme designed to steal money from WAPA.” Newman, however, “maintains that not all purchase orders were bogus but instead a number of the purchase orders were legitimate and made for substitute goods.”
Newman had access to WAPA’s inventory control system, “maximo,” and thus was able to cover up the scheme for quite some time by making false entries to show WAPA had received the supplies, the document says; Newman “disputes this fact.”
Newman also disputes having abused his position in the warehouse to submit fraudulent documentation to WAPA managers in order to certify the supplies had indeed been received and so, the invoices should be paid.
Through the plea agreement, Newman reserves the right to produce evidence at sentencing June 8 to show that some of the items and goods were indeed provided. He can also contest the total amount siphoned from WAPA, as well as the amount of kickbacks he received — alleged to have been almost $652,300.
Newman further can contest the sentencing level computation (based on characteristics of the crime and an individual defendant) for which the government plans to argue. The USAO is seeking a two-level increase because of the sophisticated means employed — concealing assets or transactions through the shell companies and Newman’s intent to do that.
Newman contends that increase is not applicable, per the document. He says the same concerning the government’s push for another increase on the contention that Newman was the “organizer or leader of criminal activity that involved five or more participants or was otherwise extensive.”
Newman is positioned to see some downward adjustments in the sentencing levels based on an acceptance of responsibility and other factors.
If all of the level adjustments spelled out in the document are applied at sentencing, the range of prison time Newman could receive is between 51 and 63 months. With factors like criminal history as yet undetermined, though, the possible prison time could range from 19 to 125 months.
Daniels and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Neff concurred that the written agreement and its terms mean Newman has adequately admitted to his role in the crime.
Rodriguez also told Newman his ultimate sentence depends on what a pre-sentence investigation report determines, which could change the calculation. Further, she is obligated to impose a sentence that, among other requirements, promotes respect for the law, provides adequate punishment, deters crime and protects the public.
That determination includes the offense, Newman’s history, federal guidelines and the need to avoid disparity between him and others who committed similar offenses. Because the guidelines are advisory, the ultimate sentence can be more or less severe than what was discussed.
Newman again indicated that he understood.
Through Daniels, Newman sought and received additional time before sentencing to set his affairs in order because he “understands incarceration is highly likely.”
