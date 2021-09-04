The man injured last year in a Paonia shooting emphatically testified Friday: Defendant Henry Russell had tried to kill him, possibly over a wallet stolen years earlier.
Russell is charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault in the Oct. 5, 2020 incident. He denies the allegations.
Friday, alleged victim Matthew Burge sparred with defense counsel in sometimes heated exchanges over what he had or hadn’t told police in the shooting’s aftermath.
Although he’d made a “rude gesture” — pointing to show contempt — when Russell drove past him last October, he hadn’t provoked a violent encounter, Burge said on the stand. He did not, he said in answer to juror questions, himself have a weapon at the time a single shot rang out, putting a bullet in his neck.
“All I heard was ‘Hey, Matt.’ I turned to my left and within a split second, there was a gun in my face,” Burge said at the start of his testimony.
The gun was about 2 feet away when it fired, as Burge stood at the passenger side of Russell’s truck at Samuel Wade and Price roads, he also said. “I felt like I got punched.”
Burge estimated he’d lost consciousness very briefly, because the next thing he knew, he was on the ground and trying to get up, his hand on his neck. He called out to passing motorists and jumped into a van whose driver pulled over for him.
“It felt like the slowest moment of my life,” Burge said.
“I thought that I had escaped. I thanked the man. He said it wasn’t over yet.”
Russell’s silver truck was “pacing” the van, as its driver put “pedal to the metal,” Burge testified.
“As far as I remember, he had his pistol in his hand. I tried to make myself as small as possible,” by ducking down to try to get under the dashboard.
The driver took Burge to the town hall building, where the police department also is. The town hall portion was locked, so Burge made his way down the back alley and the police entry with the driver’s help, he said.
“Henry pulled up in his vehicle with a gun in hand, ready to shoot us,” Burge said, so he ran the other way, calling for help to the gathering crowd. Paramedics and police arrived quickly and Burge, who has known Russell for most of his life, immediately identified him as the suspect.
In a contentious exchange with defense counsel Patrick Crane, Burge reiterated that Russell had been holding a gun and suggested Crane didn’t understand trauma when the attorney asked why Burge hadn’t told investigators about a weapon being brandished after the shooting.
“Maybe I didn’t. I think it was implied,” Burge said, when asked about an Oct. 21, 2020 interview, several days after he was released from St. Mary’s Hospital.
Crane persisted, asking whether Burge had ever told anyone before his Friday testimony about seeing a gun brandished in town after he was shot.
Burge said maybe he didn’t, but that was the image in his mind, and when Crane asked whether his memory was wrong, replied: “Sure. OK. Fine. I just got shot in the neck. … Maybe I left one detail out when I was almost murdered.”
Burge said that he meant he’d seen Russell pulling up with a gun. “Are you trying to say it didn’t happen? … I’ve answered your questions,” he said.
The van’s driver, Philip Jones, testified Thursday.
He said he had seen a silver truck drive past a man walking near the bridge close to Samuel Ward and Price. The truck took a sharp turn and stopped. Then, Jones said, he heard an unmistakable gunshot and saw the man — Burge — struggle to his feet calling for help.
Jones obliged and drove him into Paonia, heading for the police department. On the way, the truck came up beside him, then dropped back in the face of oncoming traffic, Jones said.
Jones had not seen anything in Burge’s hands prior to the shooting. He also said he did not see a gun in Russell’s. Jones delivered the injured man to a location out front of the police department, then looked and saw the same truck coming down an alley. He identified Russell as its driver.
In answering Crane’s questions Friday, Burge said he didn’t tell the officers about seeing Russell with a gun once they were in town because he wasn’t necessarily focused on the finer details while dealing with a gunshot wound.
Crane pointed to Burge’s admission to having taken Russell’s wallet back in 2007, noting he had told police on Oct. 5, 2020 about that incident.
But that wasn’t a small detail to him, Burge answered: the police were asking him about possible motive and that is what came to mind.
“He (Russell) holds a grudge, I guess,” Burge said.
Burge had earlier testified to finding the wallet, stuffed with about $1,000, while cleaning his house in 2007. Russell, then a friend of his brother’s, had earlier visited the home.
Burge said he hesitated but ultimately decided to take the cash. Russell did later ask whether he’d seen the wallet; Burge said he lied by answering no. He later responded to a juror question that he was certain Russell learned he was responsible, just not of how he came to know.
Burge said he and Russell did not get along, but he would see him from time to time in town and also sometimes as he was taking his daily walk to the library and back for exercise. Russell did not do anything threatening at those times, Burge said.
With the jury out of the room, Deputy District Attorney Josh Dougherty objected to where it seemed Crane’s questions were leading — whether Russell had ever retaliated over the wallet.
Russell went to the home of Burge’s father in 2016 and stolen items from it, Doherty said, in arguing Crane was opening the door to having that information presented to the jury.
District Judge Steven Schultz disagreed. He said Dougherty had the option of trying to have that information admitted through prior hearings, but chose not to, and also said he wouldn’t try to introduce it at trial.
When back on the stand, Burge again said there hadn’t been threats from Russell or an attack prior to Oct. 5, 2020.
He then said he believed he saw Russell with a gun and thought he had told that to one officer, but perhaps had “filled that in” when asked. “Maybe it was less visual and more intuiting because it had just happened,” Burge said.
Crane asked about Russell’s Oct. 7, 2020 bail hearing, then presented part of the transcript. At that hearing, Burge had said: “I’m not saying this was unprovoked. It definitely went to drastic measures.”
Friday, Burge said he’d meant Russell’s actions had been unprovoked.
The only thing he had been carrying at the time of the Oct. 5 encounter were his sunglasses, Burge later said, and when read a jury question of “were you armed at the time of the shooting,” said “no.”
Earlier Friday, jurors heard from Paonia Police Officer Patrick Hinyard.
Hinyard was off-duty at his home on the same road where the shooting took place. He said he heard a loud sound that could have been a gunshot or falling lumber; living in a rural area, he didn’t initially think anything of it.
That changed when the phone rang minutes later. Upon learning of the shooting and that the injured party was in Paonia, Hinyard rolled into town, where he spoke with Jones. With information as to the possible location of the shooting, Hinyard headed back down the road to find it and when he at last did, he secured the scene, taking as many photos as he thought would be helpful.
As had Delta County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Keith Sanders the day before, Hinyard said he had not found a gun at the Samuel Ward and Price roads scene.
Although he had not searched the drainage ditch, under the bridge, in the river or the thick bushes, the ditch was several feet away and the bridge was about 15 yards from where Burge was shot, Hinyard estimated.
Hinyard did find one type of evidence at that scene: Blood drops.
Friday’s other prosecution witness was Dr. Holly Buschhorn, an emergency department physician at St. Mary’s in Grand Junction. She was part of the Level 1 trauma team that had assembled to treat Burge when he arrived by helicopter.
The doctor observed a wound on the right side of his neck, as well as one at the base of the neck. The wounds were concerning because the internal jugular vein and the carotid artery are in the neck, along with other vital structures.
Burge was treated and held overnight to monitor for swelling that could have impaired his breathing, although his neck vessels appeared intact, Buschhorn said.
Burge later stood up and showed the scars to the jury.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
