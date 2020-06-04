A new director has been named for the Technical College of the Rockies (TCR). Allen Golden, who was born in Montrose and grew up on the Western Slope, was announced as the new director Wednesday afternoon.
Golden was informed of his selection in March, but due to the coronavirus, the district decided to wait, in hopes of making an in-person announcement. His predecessor was Michael Klouser, who held the position for the past three years. Klouser accepted a position as vice president at Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
The director position was advertised and a panel narrowed down the applicant pool to the top three. The finalists interviewed with the panel before they selected Allen as Klouser’s successor.
While the leadership at the college will change, DCSD Superintendent Caryn Gibson is excited about the direction of the college and the experience Golden will bring to the table.
“Michael Klouser has started some neat things at the college and Allen is coming from the same school as him,” Gibson said. “I’m looking forward to Allen keeping us up-to-date and leaning us forward as we navigate the next stages of technical colleges.”
Golden took Klouser’s position as director of Pickens Technical College when Klouser accepted the TCR position, so having a similar background excited the panel.
“He (Golden) comes from a career technical background and I felt like that was very important,” Gibson said.
Golden brings over 15 years of experience as an educator to the position as he looks forward to helping students achieve their goals and start their careers. He has worked for both Delta County School District (DCSD) and Montrose County School District (MCSD).
“I have worked as an educator for over 15 years, including time as a teacher, coach, counselor and as an administrator,” he said. “My dad was a teacher for 30 years, including 10 at Olathe High School, and several of my siblings were involved in teaching, so I guess that education was in my genetics.”
While Golden has interacted with students and staff as an educator, he said he has been blessed to work alongside great teachers, coaches and administrators.
“I consider myself blessed to be able to coach basketball with Paonia basketball coach Scott Rienks for five years, and would name him as a mentor who has greatly shaped the way I view education and how to make the most out of any opportunity you are given,” he said. “His incredible resilience and the impact that he has had on so many lives is truly an inspiration.”
Prior to accepting the director position at TCR, Golden worked as an assistant director of Pickens Technical College in Aurora, Colo., a sister school to Technical College of the Rockies. He worked to increase the college’s impact on the community and to increase customized industry training.
“We partnered with the CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation) bridge crew to teach welding in the summer and created a customized Cyber Technician training program for a division of the Aurora Police Department,” Golden said.
As he transitions into his new role, Golden said his goal as the director will be to continue to meet students’ needs and the community’s needs that the college serves.
Quoting Aristotle, “For the things we have to learn before we can do them, we learn by doing them," Golden said it fits CTE and the mission of TCR well.
Outreach will also be a priority for Golden as the college educates the community about career and technical trainings available to businesses.
Gibson added, “Anyone who runs a business, if they need career and technical training, we can provide training and we want to provide training.”
Golden also taught and coached at Paonia High School and Cedaredge High School.
Golden said he “has been fortunate to be involved in Career and Technical Education (CTE) for six years and has been amazed at the power CTE has to transform the lives of students by giving them a path to a career in a high-demand, high-wage field without accumulating any debt.”
Gibson is looking for Golden to grow the career technical education programs at TCR with his experience in CTE, and to grow enrollment while being a leader on the Western Slope for CTE education.
In addition to serving as the director of TCR, Golden will be the CTE director for DCSD as well as a member of the district leadership team. Gibson is also excited to have his help with COVID-19 regulations, since he has experience at Pickens implementing a plan.
“It’s a big, important job,” Gibson said. “I feel so honored to have a technical college in our school district and on the Western Slope.”
When he’s not supporting students, he enjoys spending time in the mountains. Golden said he is also excited about returning to the Western Slope and working with the TCR team.
