After more than a year of planning and securing funds, CASA and Region 10’s supportive housing venture is set to break ground.
Come May 22, preliminary work on The Village on San Juan will get underway, starting with roads and utilities while, separately, final design and engineering work begins.
Helping the intergenerational housing development cross the finish line? A recent Transformational Affordable Housing grant to the tune of $5.59 million, just a shade above half the estimated $10 million project cost.
“That kind of filled in the gap so we can get going on this. We’re funded at this point. We’re in good shape,” said Carlton Mason, executive director of CASA of the 7th Judicial District/Youth & Family Advocacy Services.
CASA is working with Region 10’s Area Agency on Aging in creating a supportive housing community off the San Juan Bypass to help stabilize at-risk young adults as they age out of the foster care system, as well as older adults who face significant barriers to housing, or who are at imminent risk of being homeless.
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs on April 11 announced the transformational housing grant award, which is part of $28.34 million in such funding to be awarded in seven counties. Elsewhere in the region, Gunnison County received $10 million for its Whetstone project near Crested Butte (a mix of rental and home ownership units), and the Telluride Housing Authority snagged $2 million for its VoodDoo Apartments, a mix of rental and commercial space.
The Village on San Juan’s funding other than the DOLA-administered grant comes from other grants, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, foundations and individual donations, Mason said.
He estimates that in about 14 months’ time, the first residents will be calling The Village home.
The Village consists of 45 units — 15 of them permanent supportive housing for high-risk young adults; 15 more for adults 62 and older who cannot find or maintain housing; three “bridge” housing units and 12 to be offered for rent at 80% of area median income.
CASA’s supportive housing program provides not just a roof overhead, but also wraparound services and support for its clients, ages 18 – 24, who have risk factors such as previous foster care involvement, homelessness, or immediate risk of homelessness. They pay rent at no more than 30% of their monthly income.
The three bridge units are for those clients who have begun earning too much to meet the eligibility requirements, but need additional support as they transition to self-sustainability.
Region 10’s Area Agency on Aging will offer supportive services to the older adults.
The intergenerational component is to similarly assist older adults with risk factors — plus the working thought is that a mixed community is good for all of the residents.
“We really believe we need a mixed community. For the health of the community, it needs to have a mix of individuals from different walks, different professions, different needs,” Mason said.
Eva Vietch, Community Living Services director for Region 10, last year called the idea of mixed-generational housing “magic,” saying the older adults bring life experience to the table, while the younger adults have more mobility and tend to have more technological knowledge — each can learn from the other, and learn to help one another. Vietch, who was out of the office Thursday, could not be reached for comment about the recent DOLA grant.
As for The Village’s remaining 12 units? Those will bring revenue that will help with the costs of the supportive housing programs.
“It does create some revenue to make sure services are rendered for those who need it, (so) the property is maintained, and opportunities are there for a healthy lifestyle,” said Mason.
CASA’s core function is providing advocates for children in civil dependency and neglect cases, but it also provides multiple programs to serve youths as they grow into adults, including two smaller supportive housing communities in Montrose and Delta. The 1st Place on 2nd Street and 1st Place on Palmer, respectively, do not have an intergenerational component, and have far fewer units.
Most young adults Mason sees through CASA programs are those who did not grow up with the same support systems most people take for granted: Often, one of the missing factors is stable, lifelong relationships from an adult they can turn to.
“I think supportive housing creates the programmatic element where that can occur by bringing the seniors, staff and involved,” Mason said.
“The philosophy we work toward is founded up building a relationship and using that relationship to open the doors for mental health services, whatever other services they might need for stabilization.”
Mason said how such young adults fare affects everyone — all adults once were children and the majority also become parents.
“Nothing miraculous happens at 18 that puts you in a position to be independent. I think that’s especially true now,” he said.
Mason said he is aware that past generations took on a lot of responsibilities to meet their needs, but additional factors are at play today.
“It kind of leaves some of our people without the coping skills to figure out ‘What am I going to do if nobody is going to take care of me?’”
He said CASA does not want to prolong childhood, but does want to be sure at-risk youth are equipped to make good decisions that lead to stability.
Although CASA cannot solve every issue a young adult might face, The Village can remove one of the biggest roadblocks to stability: Housing. Mason acknowledged a dearth of housing for young working adults across the board.
“We believe there is a huge need in the community. Secondly, our hope is when they do move from supportive housing, they will have (the ability to afford market housing). At the end of the day, our goal is they don’t need us,” Mason said.
The groundbreaking ceremony is slated for 9 a.m. May 22; the site is on San Juan Bypass, opposite the Sunshine Peak Apartments and Montrose County Event Center (fairgrounds).
People can still make donations to help fund project needs for its commercial kitchen in its common building; walking trails and furnishings. Donate online at www.casa7jd.org, or visit CASA at 147 N. Townsend Ave. (next door to Backstreet Bagels) in Montrose.