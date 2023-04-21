After more than a year of planning and securing funds, CASA and Region 10’s supportive housing venture is set to break ground.

Come May 22, preliminary work on The Village on San Juan will get underway, starting with roads and utilities while, separately, final design and engineering work begins.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?