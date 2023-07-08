"Almost unattainable:" Big employers weigh in on Montrose housing shortage

“Unattainable,” “struggle,” and “shortage” are a few words some of the largest local employers used to describe the housing situation in Montrose County, which has caused a range of impacts on their hiring processes.
“It’s having a significant impact on our ability to recruit,” said Erin Skees, chief human resources officer for Montrose Regional Health.
The shortage is well-documented, as recent studies outline a need for new homes throughout the county.
According to a 2022 Region 10 study of six Western Slope counties, Montrose County needs 886 more housing units to meet current workforce demand and 2,660 to meet projected demand by 2032.
The study cited both “catch-up need,” based on job vacancies, and “keep-up need,” based on job growth projections from the Colorado State Demography Office, in making projections for the amount of housing needed by 2023.
But inventory is only half the battle.
The study focused on the “missing middle,” that is, the workers earning between roughly 60 and 140% of the area median income, who make too much to live in low-income housing and often too little to afford homes on the market.
In Montrose County, the AMI for a single person in 2022 was $57,600, and the AMI for a family of three was $74,000.
Using these metrics, even a family of three bringing in the AMI would be unable to afford most single-family homes in the county, based on Colorado Housing and Finance Authority guidelines, which suggest a maximum affordable purchase price of $295,000 for that income. Last year, the median single-family home price in Montrose County was $411,000.
On the West End, a 2018 study of Nucla and Naturita housing needs shows the communities, which have less than 600 existing households between them, need at least 20 more housing units to meet workforce demand.
Many employers are feeling the pinch, especially when it comes to hiring positions that require a specific skill set that can’t be met by only hiring locally.
According to the Montrose Economic Development Corporation’s 2023 annual report, the county’s largest employer is the Montrose County School District with nearly 1,100 employees.
Michelle Pottorff, the district’s director of human resources, said she speaks with the Daily Press at least once a year about housing — and not much has changed this year. However, she believes the community is hoping to find a solution, and said the district is trying to work with partners like Basecamp Apartments to find housing for new employees.
She said the district hasn’t crunched the numbers yet this hiring season, but often has about 40 to 50 positions to fill, ranging from educators to coaches and substitutes, around springtime.
When it comes to educators especially, there just aren’t enough qualified locals in the field to meet demand. And with a starting salary of around $43,000 for teachers, most of the housing on the market is unaffordable for new hires with a bachelor's degree hoping to relocate here.
For someone in this position to live here comfortably, Pottorff said, their rent or mortgage payments would need to be around $1,100 per month — Basecamp’s start at around $1,600, and even with collaboration Pottorf said the rates still aren’t down in that affordable range.
She doesn’t necessarily blame the developers.
“There are people in the community who understand what the issue is and they're trying to build affordable living …” she said. “But there's still such a high cost to supplies and building that it's just challenging.”
Unfortunately, she said, while Montrose is an appealing place to live, many people who want to move here just can’t afford it. Inventory in an affordable range, whether for sale or rent, just doesn’t meet demand.
At Montrose Regional Health, which is recruiting extra to fill positions at the new Ambulatory Care Center set to open next year, the shortage is a major reason candidates are turning down positions.
Skees said MRH, the county’s second-largest employer with about 750 employees, is hiring 80 positions for existing facilities, plus new positions needed to staff the ambulatory care center when it opens.
These positions range from housekeeping and food service to nursing and occupational therapy, and Skees noted the housing shortage has different impacts based on position.
Jobs like food service positions, she said, can largely be filled from the local workforce pool, and staff are rarely relocating to take them. However, they too may struggle to find affordable housing with wages too high to earn low-income subsidies.
Skees sees the largest housing-related issue with jobs in the middle of MRH’s pay scale, like nursing. While Skees is happy to hire locally, she said there aren’t enough qualified locals to fill these positions, meaning MRH must recruit from outside the community.
And while she said provider-level employees, like surgeons, can afford to relocate and buy into the pricey housing market, those in the middle often cannot.
“I would say that housing, the cost of housing and lack of available affordable housing, is probably my No. 1 issue recruiting people to the area for these mid-level professional positions,” she said.
The county itself, which has nearly 400 employees, faces similar dilemmas. Human Resources Director Leslie Quon noted the county employs a wide variety of professionals from deputies to airport employees and GIS technicians, and sometimes has to look outside of the community to fill its needs.
While she tries to provide candidates with up-to-date information about the housing market, she said many may still believe she’s exaggerating — until they start looking for a place to stay.
“The reality hits once they have an offer,” she said — and estimated 25 to 35% of candidates who need to relocate ultimately decline.
Quon noted the housing issue combined with a shortage of qualified applicants for many positions is a double-whammy for employers, especially as baby boomers retire in droves. Positions that may have once drawn 100 applicants, she said may now only pull 25, who may still need to relocate.
But the impacts of the housing shortage aren’t limited to those looking to move here — even local members of the workforce who grew up here, and now rent or live with family, may eventually want their own homes, an increasingly difficult goal.
Quon said it’s harder to pin down these scenarios from a data standpoint, but recalled one employee in her own department currently rents and may ultimately move to a more affordable area.
“He does want to be a homeowner, and that feels like it's unattainable in Montrose because of the cost of housing,” she said.
Mike Kusar, general manager of Montrose Forest Products, noted Montrose isn’t the only community feeling the squeeze — he believes it's happening all over the country, and every situation is different. The company employs about 230 workers, 140 of which are contracted according to the MEDC report.
Kusar cited higher interest rates as a reason people are generally less portable and said he doesn’t believe Montrose is immune to anything going on at a national level.
Data from Freddie Mac show that 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates have climbed sharply since hitting historic lows of less than 3% in 2020 and 2021, and have hovered between 6% and 7% since late last year.
But employers are hoping for solutions — and doing what they can to help.
Both the school district and MRH offer some relocation assistance depending on the position and work with local landlords to find housing for their employees that may not otherwise be listed on the market.
According to West End Economic Development Corporation Interim Executive Director Makayla Gordon, new initiatives are also targeting the issue. WEEDC is working with the local municipalities that are deciding on whether to opt into Prop 123, which passed last year and offers help to local governments that commit to expanding affordable housing.
WEEDC is also launching a new “Recruiting from Within” initiative aimed at keeping young people within the community and helping them develop the skills to earn a living wage with a local company.
The program is partly driven by the lack of affordable housing within the community, which Gordon said makes it hard for businesses to recruit enough workers. So, the goal is to capitalize on the people entering the workforce that are already living there, while attempting to develop both the workforce and housing situations for the future
Gordon knows developing the workforce alone isn’t a permanent solution: young people will eventually want their own places too.
According to Pottorff, the struggle to find affordable workforce housing, while keeping food on the table, has always been here to a degree — but it’s escalated.
“It’s never easy,” she said. “But now it's almost unattainable.”