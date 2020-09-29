After relocating to 242 W. Main St., the owners of Alpine Floral in Montrose are finding business life much simpler.
Stephanie and Thomas Keller, owners of Alpine Floral for seven years, are enjoying the new space, which they relocated to in July. The transition has allowed them to streamline Alpine Event Rentals with Alpine Floral, both under the same business tree. The Kellers, through Alpine Events, offer tables, chairs, linens and tents available for rent.
Alpine Floral, previously located in downtown Montrose, was set to relocate before the pandemic arrived stateside and in Colorado.
The original plan was to relocate in March or April, but the Kellers decided to wait a few more months before making the move due to uncertainty with the pandemic’s impact on the business.
For the Kellers, the move made sense. Already using the location at 242 W. Main St. for storage the past few years, the two surmised the business could get streamlined by relocating, as Alpine Events sits in the unit next door, which makes it easier to pair the rentals and flowers.
“We wanted to put the flowers and the rentals together for efficiency and make life easier,” Stephanie said.
Previously, when loading for an event, access wasn’t easy at the Kellers’ old shop, and having to head to the event’s unit to pick up a chair or other event item, it was evident the Kellers were spending more time in that process then necessary.
“It made loading events 10 times harder,” Thomas said.
Now, the Kellers have a garage bay for both units, streamlining the process to bring in flowers and load events in a more timely, effective manner.
“This makes it 100 times easier, just to be able to pull up to it and load up a couple of events,” Thomas added.
“It’s been nice to actually have a lot more working space because we have big bay doors,” Stephanie said. “Also, when we do events, since we’re next door to our rental, if someone wants to see a chair or a table, we have it right here instead of the two separate locations.”
The business was forced to shut down for a few weeks, but returned in May. Business has been steady since then, the Kellers said, though weddings and events are down, at least for larger gatherings — weddings particularly have shifted to 30 people from a typical 300, and many have been postponed to 2021.
But as far as the shop goes, activity is still strong, Stephanie said.
“I think people are wanting to send something positive and send a gift to their loved ones that they might not be able to take out to dinner now,” she said. “As far as the day-to-day work, we haven’t had too much of a downturn, so we’re thankful for that.”
That’s been helped by the steady stream of flowers coming in, though there were a few moments where Stephanie was unsure if she could guarantee an exact flower — Ecuador, in particular, had some trouble for some time providing red roses due to effects of the pandemic. Also, a strong presence online — phone and delivery — has been a staple for the business during the pandemic.
The new location has an additional share of benefits, including improved parking slots, a spacious workshop and maintaining space for walk-in customers.
“It’s a more functional space for us,” Stephanie said. “We have a lot more access to parking and a lot more storage space.”
The Kellers are hopeful and optimistic for 2021 so they can offer the community assistance with larger gatherings if they choose to work with Alpine Floral and Alpine Events.
Alpine Floral is open from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 970-249-3545 or visit their website.
