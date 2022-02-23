Alt Space Coworking will host its grand opening next month to celebrate the launch of the coworking space, which has grown since rebranding last year.
The event on March 9, dubbed “Rise of Remote,” will take place at Alt Space Montrose at 210 E. Main St. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is free. Aaron Bolzle, the founding executive director of the Tulsa Remote Program, will speak from 6 to 7 p.m.
Tulsa Remote, founded in 2018, offered people $10,000 to move to Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Brian and Bonnie Watson, co-founders of Alt Space Coworking, expect Bolzle to give a sense and pulse on best practices and strategies to retain remote workers.
The Watsons themselves hope to connect with community members. They have a footprint on the coworking scene, having secured five coworking spaces between Telluride and Grand Junction since 2021.
“We want to start a conversation with the community,” said Brian, “and not just with community stakeholders and civic leaders, but all the men and women who are relocating to Montrose and the region and what we can do to support them or attract more remote workers to the area.”
The grand opening comes nearly a year after the Watsons purchased the building space previously home to Proximity, a coworking spot in Montrose. Their hope has been to bolster the entrepreneurial ecosystem on the Western Slope while providing local and regional remote workers opportunities to connect with other remote-oriented individuals.
“What we’re finding out is that quality of life and access to the outdoors has a lot to do with where people end up settling down,” Brian said. “So if we can be thoughtful about making sure that we have good tools and resources and people that we’re connecting newcomers to, that’s an important thing we can do to keep people here long term.”
Brian said he’s had conversations over the past year with remote workers who say they’ve relocated from a different area. One family moved from Seattle to Montrose. Another moved to Grand Junction from Pittsburgh.
“This is a story we hear over and over again,” Brian said.
Most remote workers during those conversations cited access to the outdoors as a reason for the move to Montrose. The flexibility of remote work, and having five possible Alt Space Coworking locations to work out of, adds to the intrigue, Brian said.
To date, Alt Space has 3,167 community members signed up for its newsletter. In early October, the coworking space had 317 active paying members across all five spaces and has added more since.
At the Montrose location, Alt Space currently nets two to four drop-ins per week, and sometimes more, Brian said. A portion of its monthly members travel throughout the region and work at its other locations, such as in Telluride, Grand Junction or Ridgway.
A goal in 2022 is for Alt Space to add more locations to its portfolio and become even more of a Western Slope entrepreneurial ecosystem, Watson said.
“The adoption of remote work has caught wildfire,” Brian said. “Pre-COVID, people spoke a bit about remote work. But now, in a post-COVID world, everyone went remote.”
Since its start, Tulsa Remote has helped bring around 1,300 remote workers to Tulsa and $62 million to the local economy.
According to a projection from Ladders, a careers site that has tracked remote work availability from the largest 50,000 employers in the United States since the start of the pandemic, 25% of professional jobs will be remote by the end of 2022 in North America.
Opportunities for remote work are expected to increase in 2023.
“There’s just this huge adoption of people wanting more flexibility over their life,” Brian said. “COVID accelerated all of that.”
Individuals interested in attending the free event can register (sign up) at riseofremotemontrose.com. For more information on Alt Space Coworking, visit altspacecowork.com.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press