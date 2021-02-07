Crews have been working throughout the day to drill holes into a 200-ton rock that fell onto CO Highway 145 between Dolores and Rico, located north of Stoner and CR 38 (Mile Point 27).
The boulder is too large to be moved with any heavy equipment.
The holes being drilled are being filled with an explosive in order to break up the rock into pieces for easier removal from the highway.
Every effort is being made to complete the work by the end of the day.
If the blasting cannot be completed before nightfall, temporary light signals will be set in place to direct traffic through the night.
If incomplete, work will resume at daylight tomorrow, Saturday.
Travelers are strongly urged to slow down and watch for workers and equipment. Motorists should allow for extra travel time. Traffic delays may be possible through the weekend.
