When mindfulness coach Erin Easton launched her business, she quickly noticed needs.
In networking with other service providers, she found they were having trouble getting the word out about what they offered. At the same time, she was meeting with people seeking those services who were having trouble locating them.
That’s when it clicked for Easton, of New Leaf Path mindfulness coaching: there could be an expo-type of event connecting the two, while also providing general information to the public.
“I woke up one morning and thought ‘This is going to happen,’” Easton said. She capitalized on a meeting she had set with John Wagner, fitness leader for the Montrose Community Recreation Center, and floated her idea.
“He jumped right on it. As soon as I knew they wanted to be a part of it, I knew it was possible. It went from there to ‘start building,’” she said.
The Montrose Recreation District is hosting the first-ever alternative health fair known to be held in Montrose. It’s coming up Sept. 11 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and Sept. 12 (11 a.m. - 4 p.m.) at the rec center, 16350 Woodgate Road.
The Whole Being Health & Wellness Expo brings together alternative medicine providers who focus on the whole being to help inform community members about options. Between two days, the public choose from about two dozen different classes to attend, ranging from yoga to nutrition labels, meditation, skin health and more. The full sechulde may be found at newleafpath.com/wellness-fair/ (Some classes will be outdoors; bring-your-own-mat is recommended.)
“Our mission is to provide for health and wellness for the community and to provide for quality of life,” Wagner said. “We thought, what a great way to let the community come in and see what options are available for taking their health into their own hands.”
The wellness expo and classes are free. The event is designed to educate interested people about alternative healing modalities and to promote services offered locally.
Alternative health care works with traditional care — and both should work together more, Easton said.
“Both are very necessary. Alternative care is meant for many angles. One, you’re taking care of yourself before things happen and you’re keeping yourself healthy and staying in balance. Most of these (service vendors) who are going to be there take care of the mind, body and the spirit,” she said.
Illness isn’t always just physical, but can create or reveal emotional and spiritual issues that might benefit from tandem care, Easton also said.
“Traditional care is so necessary, so when something does manifest, you need to address that thing. You need the procedure or whatever it is. But we’re just trying to say there is a lot more involved in health than just that one acute moment of care of this physical ailment,” she said.
“It’s also a great way to connect with other people who are trying to be well, to meet likeminded individuals, or people you wouldn’t have thought would connect you in this way. It’s a really great community event, too,” Easton added.
“I think it should be neat to see what everyone in the community is offering,” Wagner said. “ … you get into a little bit of a bubble sometimes and it’s good to recognize there are cool things in the community that other people are doing.”
