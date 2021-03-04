Amazing Glaze is celebrating its 10 year anniversary of doing business.
The store will be hosting a customer appreciation open house on Saturday, March 6, at 209 E. Main St.
Customers can enjoy free food and drinks from noon to 6 p.m.
The store encourages customers to stop in to say hi, or call 970-252-7225 to reserve a table for painting.
