A woman suing the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office has amended her federal complaint to allege the agency improperly cleared the deputy she accuses of excessive force.
Clare Ann Hein, through her attorney maintains the GCSO was negligent in its hiring, training or supervision of Deputy Wesley Hersberger, but now also argues the agency ratified his conduct through public statements.
Hein says those statements, attributed to Gunnison County’s former sheriff, in effect endorsed Hersberger’s conduct toward Hein when he said an internal investigation cleared Hersberger of misconduct related to his 2017 arrest of Hein on an allegation of obstruction.
This charge was later dropped when it was determined the defense had not been informed of Hersberger’s 2009 misdemeanor conviction as a civilian.
Hein’s suit also maintains previous claims that her Fourth Amendment rights were violated by Hersberger’s allegedly excessive force; by her false arrest, and by the unlawful search of her vehicle, purse and cell phone, which was undertaken without a warrant. The suit further maintains GCSO was willfully negligent in Hersberger’s hiring and failure to train or supervise him.
Hersberger and the GCSO have denied Hein’s claims.
The amended complaint, filed Friday and not available through the federal courts before Monday, makes the ratification of conduct claim, to which no response has been filed.
The GCSO said in its earlier response that any liability for Hersberger’s alleged constitutional violations does not attach to the agency and that his 2009 conviction prior to employment there was insufficient to support Hein’s claims.
Hein was 71 in 2017, when she went on-campus in Gunnison to complain about loud music. During her visit, other people summoned law enforcement.
By the time Hersberger and others responded, Hein was already going back to her car, but turned around when she saw him so she could ask about the music.
She alleges the deputy grabbed her hand, twisted it, and kicked her feet from beneath her, then shoved her head into the ground, ordering her to drop her keys. Other officers accessed her car and purse without permission, Hein’s complaint alleges.
She sustained injuries, including a concussion, and was so traumatized by the encounter that she moved away from Gunnison.
Per the complain, after the encounter between Hein and Herseberger, and after a departmental investigation, then-Gunnison County Sheriff Rick Besecker informed the public the deputy had been cleared of misconduct and that the GCSO “discussed with him the use of appropriate force in light of the circumstances of the incident in question.”
Besecker then went on to say the injuries Hein sustained were “slight to non-existent,” which Hein’s attorney Roger Sagal claims is “inaccurate and misleading.”
Hein was concussed and bruised, the complaint says, calling the sheriff’s an effort to “minimize” what happened and to end public scrutiny concerning “the clear use of excessive force against Ms. Hein, an elderly, at-risk citizen.”
Under the “ratification of conduct” claim, Sagal argues the sheriff acted as an official with final policymaking authority concerning employee conduct. Besecker’s failure to take corrective action for Hersberger’s allegedly “unlawful conduct” ratifies unconstitutional conduct, the complaint contends.
The suit reiterates Hein’s previous position: That Hersberger’s prior misdemeanor assault conviction should have put the GCSO on notice.
Ordinarily, that kind of conviction would have precluded him from becoming certified as a peace officer in Colorado; however, according to documents from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, Hersberger received a waiver from the Peace Officer Standards and Training board.
Hersberger’s application for a waiver characterizes the incident as his group having been accosted by a man who took a swing at Hersberger, who struck back. His application letter says he regretted not calling police to deal with the issue.
According to Hein’s amended complaint Friday, the 2009 incident occurred as another man was walking home and encountered a group of people arguing; one of them shoved him and Hersberger punched him, breaking his jaw and eye socket, plus rendering him unconscious when his head struck the pavement.
The suit reiterates Hein’s position that the GCSO was deliberately indifferent for hiring Hersberger despite his conviction, potential lack of judgment and potential to react violently.
What happened to Hein was “a direct consequence” of the agency hiring Hersberger, Sagal wrote in the complaint.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
