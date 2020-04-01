Amid pandemic, clinic offers telehealth option

The COVID-19 pandemic is driving a local clinic toward more technology, to reduce the need for in-person visits and the potential of exposure.
River Valley Family Health Center is continuing to provide medical and behavioral health services at its Montrose, Olathe and Delta clinics, but is implementing a new strategy — telehealth.
“What we’re finding with our shelter in place order from the governor is more and more patients are not wanting to come in because they don’t want to get sick, but also, we have called and asked them not to come in because they meet the at-risk population (designation) of COVID-19 really harming them,” said Kaye Hotsenpiller, chief operating officer.
River Valley — which accepts all insurance and clients without insurance, as well as offers a sliding-scale fee — has established a secure video option for certain medical services, as well as phone options for those without a computer or good internet connection. Patients can contact River Valley for help in installing the application for the video and how to use it.
The first step is to call 970-323-6141 to obtain a scheduling appointment. More information about the health center can also be found at rivervalleyfhc.com.
“We’ll schedule appointments and then have someone call them back and spend some time with the download and explain how everything works,” Hotsenpiller said.
“Some people haven’t ever used technology like this. Others can completely utilize the app without assistance, but we do have that followup telehealth specialist that’s calling them back and getting questions answered before either visit.”
Health care providers are an essential service under the state’s stay-at-home orders, which limit what businesses can be open and which preclude certain activities. To help reduce transmission of COVID-19, which causes respiratory illness that can be fatal, River Valley is offering telehealth to patients, with the idea that it will be used as often as practical.
Although the virtual world comes with limits — providers cannot, for example, take a patient’s vitals — it is possible to meet some needs via remote video or to discuss conditions.
“For existing patients, they would just call in or message through the patient portal,” the clinic’s director of quality assurance and quality improvement Jackie Sievers said. “We can use those (virtual) visits if people are sick, managing chronic illness, or for regular followups.”
The virtual technology can also be used for the visits required for pharmacy refills, she said.
The drive-through pharmacy at the Montrose clinic off Apollo Road remains open; the walk-in pharmacy is closed.
The clinic has also suspended some services, such as dental hygiene, in accordance with the state order. Emergency dental service can still be provided.
When people do come into any of the River Valley clinics, they will be asked to answer screening questions and if they meet criteria for testing, they will be sent to their vehicle, then put in touch with nursing staff for next steps.
Packages and mail are being dropped off with the staffers who are working as door screeners.
River Valley has not closed, Hotsenpiller said. It is just offering another option during the pandemic.
“All of our clinics are still open. We’re still providing services, but if they really feel uneasy about getting out, we have this available,” she said.
River Valley also offers tips for those experiencing fear or anxiety as the result of the pandemic. Suggestions include taking breaks from the news; stretching or meditation; eating well-balanced meals, exercising, sleeping enough and avoiding alcohol or drugs.
Although in-person contact is limited during the state’s stay-at-home order, try to stay in touch with friends and family by phone or video. Talk about your concerns with those you trust.
Also, when you do talk about COVID-19, obtain facts from reputable sources, such as cdc.org. River Valley’s behavioral health services can be accessed by calling 970-874-8981.
Attention, Montrose health care providers
If your office is offering telehealth services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please email editor@montrosepress.com and let us know:
1. Your practice name and location
2. How patients can access telehealth (phone number)
3. Whether you are accepting new patients
We are intending to compile a list for publication.
