Amid ‘uptick’ in child abuse and neglect cases, agencies urge people to overcome reluctance to report concerns

In the first three months of the year, Montrose County Child Protective Services recorded 77 allegations of children at risk due to abuse and neglect and substantiated 23 of them. The agency received 226 referrals, of which 50 were “screened in” for investigation. As of April 8, the department had 126 open cases, up from 111 in February.
“Our numbers are steadily increasing for abuse and neglect,” Montrose County Adult and Child Protective Services Program Manager Stephanie Holsinger said on Wednesday. “This week alone, we’ve signed six referrals. It’s extremely busy.”
At the Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center, workers conducted 64 forensic interviews of children in the first quarter — 31 of these occurred in March. That’s “an average of one a day,” Executive Director Michelle Gottlieb said.
The center provides a kid-friendly environment where a child victim can be interviewed and receive services/referrals all in one place, as can their non-offending family members. The Dolphin House serves all six counties in the 7th Judicial District.
CASA of the 7th Judicial District provides trained advocates to represent the interests of children who are subjects of civil dependency and neglect cases. Of these court appointed special advocates (CASAs), 20 are active on cases — and there is a backlog. The active cases and the backlog together total 70 to 80 open cases.
“It’s busy. We feel like the families we’re working with are a little more stressed,” CASA Executive Director Carlton Mason said.
County CPS, the Dolphin House and CASA are separate entities, but all have the same overarching goal: combating child abuse.
See something, say somethingChild abuse — physical, sexual, neglect, emotional — thrives when good people decide it’s not their business, Gottlieb said, echoing the theme of this April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“It’s your business. It’s getting the point across that reporting child abuse is everyone’s business. I think it’s a timely thing for where we’re at in our society,” Gottlieb said.
Roger Rash on Wednesday voted with the other county commissioners to proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
He has personal experience with the importance of reporting, even if abuse or neglect is only suspected. Rash said he had to make the call about a toddler who was found more than once wandering around his rural neighborhood unsupervised. He was worried the child might fall into the irrigation ditch.
“I didn’t want to do it (call) and I had to, because what could I live with, had I not done something and something had happened to this child?” Rash said.
“That’s the question; as citizens, what can you live with, if you’re not willing to report something suspicious going on with a child?”
The Dolphin House’s caseload is similar to what it was for the first quarter of 2021, Gottlieb said. The good news is that more people do seem to be reporting.
“People are reporting and we appreciate that. We want to see that happen,” she said.
But reluctance remains.
“In a lot of cases, they don’t know what (abuse) is, or depending on how their life looked, oftentimes, I think people have been taught you mind your own business and don’t interfere with parents. That has been prevalent historically,” Gottlieb said.
“Times are changing. People are realizing that child abuse is everybody’s business. If we’re seeing an uptick in our numbers simply because people are being more observant, then that is kind of the bright spot in that situation.”
Abuse can take many forms. The Dolphin House is also seeing kids who witnessed violence in their homes — and there’s been a rise in those cases, too, Gottlieb said: “I think that’s a trend we’re going to continue to see.”
Signs of abuse can include a marked change in a child’s personality or behavior, not just physical injury.
“Unfortunately, we do see parents and family members that take discipline to extremes and don’t understand proper discipline to match the age of the child. Some people just don’t understand children and children’s behavior,” Holsinger said.
“Neglect is the largest portion of cases we see,” she added.
Broadly speaking, neglect is failing to adequately provide for the educational and urgent medical/dental needs of a child, or failure to provide adequate food, supervision and meet other parental responsibilities that assure kids can live safely and develop normally.
Neglect can arise from the inability to navigate or cope with stresses, from poor life skills, or parental ignorance as to care needs.
The county works to offer families the services they need to turn around a neglectful home situation. Services include parenting classes, mentoring, basic life skills programs, or mental health and substance abuse treatment resources.
These skills may seem simple, but they go a long way toward preventing neglect, Holsinger said.
At CASACASA is the agency that steps in to directly represent children in dependency and neglect cases and follow that child all the way through the court process to make sure his or her wants and needs are heard. The CASAs work in tandem with social services caseworkers and guardians ad-litem.
Their caseloads stacked up, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when courts had to operate remotely and cases were delayed. Also, cases involving termination of parental rights and adoption have to go through a mandatory appeals process, regardless whether the termination is contested.
There aren’t enough CASAs to staff active cases, program manager Cheré Fischer said.
“We definitely need more volunteers. The bottom line is, two contacts a month, that’s the minimum requirement. A lot of our volunteers go above and beyond. They really relieve the kinship (relatives) or foster family of many duties. They do a lot of investigation. They contact the schools or the doctors, just (keep track of) how the kids are doing,” she said.
Training as a CASA requires 15 hours in-person and 15 hours outside of class; the next training session begins May 11, with classes held weekly through June 1.
CASA needs people who care, Fischer said: “People who are real and have a love in their hearts for kids. It’s a great way to volunteer on a limited amount of hours and really feel like you have an impact.”
CASA of the 7th Judicial District also provides such services as supervised parenting exchange time for both court-ordered custody visits and private cases.
“We’re seeing an uptick in both (types) of the supervised visits,” Mason said.
Addressing mythsChildren come to the Dolphin House through law enforcement or emergency room contacts when abuse is suspected.
They come to the attention of Child Protective Services through law enforcement, a social worker’s direct observation that is relayed to a judge, court order, or voluntary removal.
A case originating on a voluntary basis refers to one that does not involve court action. Parents sometimes agree to have their children placed outside of their home temporarily, usually with family or friends, Holsinger said. When a kinship placement is not available, the parents in voluntary removal cases agree to temporary foster care placement.
The agency’s primary goal is not to “take away kids,” Holsinger said. “Having the child remain in their home with their guardians or parents is our No. 1 goal. The only time we remove children is if the risk is too extreme that the life of the child is at risk,” she said.
“The goal is to really look at funding those resources and what are the things we can do to help improve that parenting,” Montrose County Communications Director Katie Yergensen said, in discussing common myths about CPS during Wednesday’s county commissioner meeting.
Another perception of CPS is also off-base: “We hear a lot of times that (CPS) won’t do anything,” Holsinger said.
“It’s very hard to overcome that perception because we have such strict confidentiality rules and regulations that we may be working behind the scenes with someone or a family member in a way outside individuals don’t see, and we’re not able to say that.”
Yergensen at the commissioners meeting presented some of the things caseworkers often hear, which point to a need for more education and awareness. Some ask caseworkers why a child is being removed if criminal charges haven’t been filed, she said.
CPS does not file criminal charges; the District Attorney’s Office does, based on the findings of criminal investigations conducted by law enforcement. Law enforcement may have cases referred by CPS.
“There may not be criminal charges yet because that process is different, but again, it’s about the safety of the kid,” Yergensen said.
Although the county, law enforcement, the Dolphin House, CASA and other organizations all deal with child abuse cases, they will not necessarily have the same case numbers because they serve different, if related, purposes.
Dolphin House abuse case numbers do not necessarily correlate to the numbers of arrests actually made because of alleged abuse; arrests will not always result in formal charges, and charges won’t always end in a conviction, for example.
The child-safety agencies do collaborate, however. The Dolphin House’s multidisciplinary team brings together representatives from law enforcement, child welfare, pediatricians, mental health and the prosecutor’s office — any entity that might have a role in a reported case.
“Not only is it incredibly important for the victims to have the opportunity to not have a duplicative experience, as far as telling their stories and being able to come to one place … but I think have a multidisciplinary team is beneficial to the team members as well,” Gottlieb said.
“To learn you have a team you can collaborate with on the investigation is, I think, incredibly useful to team members. It really does help strengthen the case so prosecutors can bring a case.”
CPS is part of the team — and is grateful to the other agencies. “We can’t do this job without them,” Holsinger said. “All of our community partners are vital and crucial in the work we do and to help the families in our communities.”
The child welfare team’s job is difficult, Commissioner Sue Hansen said during Wednesday’s meeting. “When you look at the number of calls we’ve had through the state and the confirmed cases, it just breaks my heart. I think our team deserves a lot of credit,” she said.
“When you’re dealing with children, that is just heartbreaking when you have to go in and see what the devastation is from these things,” Rash said, opining that drug and alcohol abuse is driving case numbers. “And to the children, if you’re being abused, please step forward,” he said.
Anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect can call the statewide, 24-hour hotline, 844-CO4KIDS (844-264-5437). If a life is in danger or harm is imminent, call 911.
The majority of Montrose County’s referrals, including those from professions who are mandated by law to report suspected abuse, come through the state hotline, Holsinger said.
She and others said the important thing is to call someone — don’t assume that the abuse has already caught the attention of a mandated reporter, such as a teacher or medical professional.
“Oftentimes, those children rely on those reporters,” Yergensen said. “Those are all important, but also, as a parent, if you’re seeing things that maybe just might not be right, it probably is just worth a phone call, because we want those kids to be safe. Again, the goal is not to take them out of the homes. The goal is to provide them the resources they need for a safe and stable environment.”
Commissioner Keith Caddy said everyone is responsible for protecting children. “They’re citizens too,” he said.
“I think the most important piece is if you see something, say something. Make the call and report,” Holsinger said. “I know there can be a great deal of fear of ‘I don’t know enough information’ or ‘I don’t want to get involved.’ Reporting parties are always confidential, protected by law. You might not know all the information, but you might have the information that will really help us help a family.”
