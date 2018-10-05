The call got immediate attention: A human foot, wrapped in plastic, was protruding from the ground on property in Crawford. The upshot: macabre, but not foul play.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies rushed to the scene the afternoon of Sept. 30. They also contacted a deputy coroner — who just happened to have been on a call to the property a few years ago concerning the death of the then-property owner.
The man had a prosthetic leg, and at the time, his wife told authorities she had buried the real limb on the property, Delta County Sheriff Fred McKee said.
The property’s current owners randomly found the former owner’s severed limb.
“That would have been very startling. The deputies, they were thinking they had something strange, too. It was very fortunate the (deputy) coroner had been on the call that night,” McKee said.
