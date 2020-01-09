The Sheridan Arts Foundation presents an evening with The Whiffenpoofs tonight at the historic Sheridan Opera House. Tickets are $25-$35 all reserved seats. A $5 ticketing fee applies at all sales outlets.
Every year, 14 senior Yale students are selected to be in the Whiffenpoofs, the world’s oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group. Founded in 1909, the “Whiffs” began as a senior quartet that met for weekly concerts Mory’s Temple Bar, the famous Yale tavern. Today, the group has become one of Yale’s most celebrated traditions. Singing a mixture of old Yale tunes, jazz standards, and other hits from across the decades, the Whiffenpoofs perform more than 200 concerts across six continents each year. Their characteristic white tie and tails, paired with their enthusiasm and humor, have become iconic for audiences all around the United States and the globe.
Recent Whiffenpoof performance venues have included Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the White House, the Rose Bowl, and Lincoln Center. The Whiffenpoofs have also reached a television audience of more than 175 million in appearances on NBC’s "The Sing Off,” “The West Wing,” “The Today Show,” “60 Minutes,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Jeopardy!,” “Saturday Night Live,” and, “Glee,” and have performed for multiple sitting presidents of the United States. Nonetheless, the Whiffenpoofs always feel most at home at Yale on their perennial Monday night engagement at Mory’s, where they close each night with the historic Whiffenpoof Song (which has since been covered by artists like Elvis Presley, Bing Crosby, and Rudy Vallee).
Tickets can be purchased at www.SheridanOperaHouse.com or by calling 970-728-6363 ext. 5.
